General Motors commits to 'all-electric fleet'

General Motors (GM) has outlined a vision for an all-electric fleet which includes a two-pronged approach of developing battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The US firm, producer of brands such as Chevrolet, Cadillac and Vauxhall in 30 countries, says it is committed to leading the future of mobility in a world “with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion”.

GM will introduce two new EVs over the next 18 months, the first of at least 20 new all-electric models that will launch by 2023. The new models will be based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt EV, widely praised for its effective range (estimated at around 238 miles per full charge) and practicality.

“GM believes in an all-electric future,” the company’s executive vice president of product development, purchasing and supply chain Mark Reuss said. “Although that future won't happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers' needs.”

GM has also introduced a fuel cell powered, four-wheel steer concept vehicle on a heavy-duty truck frame that is driven by two electric motors. The Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure (SURUS) can be used as a delivery vehicle truck or even an ambulance.

Revving up renewables

GM is also providing a unique solution to the potentially intermittent and unreliable nature of renewable generation; utilising its own Chevrolet Volt EV batteries as an energy storage solution for its on-site generated electricity at its Milford proving ground data centre offices in the US. GM has pledged to source 100% of electricity from renewables by 2050.

Earlier this year, GM made an industry-pioneering commitment to source sustainable natural rubber in its tyres, in a bid to help drive net-zero deforestation in the sector.

GM revealed to edie how recycling and remanufacturing has already added around $1bn in revenue to the company’s bottom line. The carmaker is now ensuring 95% of its 10,000 parts used throughout its vehicle portfolio are recyclable.

George Ogleby