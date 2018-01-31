Tapping into frequency response: edie launches free guide for businesses

Organisations seeking to capitalise on the benefits offered by the UK's frequency response market now have access to a new edie Explains guide which breaks down everything you need to know about frequency response services.

Produced in association with edie's supporting partner Flexitricity, the edie Explains: Frequency response guide is ideal for any sustainability professional or energy manager considering the system balancing service for their business.

The guide also includes a detailed summary of the National Grid's major overhaul of its suite of balancing services, and what those changes mean for the future of the frequency response market.

Frequency response is how electricity loads, small generators, batteries and large power stations work with National Grid to keep the electricity system stable.

But which organisations are most suited for frequency response? What are the differences between 'dynamic' and 'non-dynamic' frequency response? And what are the overarching business benefits of tapping into the frequency response market?

The edie Explains: Frequency response guide answers all of these key questions and more, forming a comprehensive, easy-to-understand outline of everything you need to know about the service.

Quoted within the guide is Flexitricity's founder and chief strategy officer Dr Alastair Martin, who explains the importance of businesses taking the right approach to frequency response from the offset.

"Frequency response is the last line of defence against blackouts – there's no messing about here," says Martin. "There are many flavours of frequency response, so to get the best money, you have to do the sort that is most valuable – or in shortest supply."

Read the edie Explains: Frequency response guide for free here.

edie staff