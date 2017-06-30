WSP aims for carbon-neutrality by 2025

Engineering consulting firm WSP has revealed plans to become carbon-neutral by 2025 as part of a wide-ranging new sustainability strategy.

WSP has also set itself 2020 targets to reduce business travel and commuting carbon emissions per capita by 17%, and slash energy use per square metre by 16%. The company’s latest CSR report also includes an aim to ensure zero waste to landfill by the end of the decade.

“We are practising what we preach,” WSP UK chief operating officer Mike Rogerson said. “Clients and colleagues alike say that they want to be ready for the future. That they want to be part of creating a prosperous, sustainable, resilient economy. There’s no better way to demonstrate how this is possible than by going carbon-neutral ourselves by 2025.

“This is something we regularly help clients to achieve through designing renewable energy systems, ambitious energy reduction programmes, and sector initiatives such as the Airport Carbon Accreditation Scheme.”



Sustainability leader

WSP made solid progress in reducing its energy consumption and carbon emissions in the past twelve months. Carbon emissions were down by 9% in 2016, with office energy use and paper use falling by 10%. Almost 90% of WSP’s paper was either recycled or FSC-certified, while a recycling rate of 93% was achieved.

The firm continued to use paper distributer Commercial for its paper supplies – the only supplier in the country using a hydrogen fleet. WSP also upgraded its Environmental Management System to meet the requirements of the new ISO 14001 standard.

WSP was a finalist in the edie Sustainability Leaders Awards 2017 in the Carbon Management category. The nomination was received for its work for Network Rail on the Great Western electrification programme, which saved 2,800 tonnes of embodied carbon by reducing overhead line equipment mast steel thicknesses and foundation sizes, saving client money.

George Ogleby