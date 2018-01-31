Work in the construction sector? Take edie's 5-minute 'state of sustainability' survey

31 January 2018, source edie newsroom

Sustainability professionals, CSR experts and energy managers working within Britain's construction sector are invited to take part in a short survey which will help to inform edie's next insight report into the sustainability challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

The results of the survey will be curated into edie's next sector summary report, which will be free for edie readers to download

What are the most significant sustainability investment areas for construction sector sustainability professionals over the next financial year? What are the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities facing sustainable business across the sector? How significant an impact will Brexit have on the development or delivery of organisations’ sustainability activities?

These are some of the crucial questions we are seeking to answer in the construction sector sustainability survey, which is kept anonymous and should take around five minutes to answer.

If you are an energy manager, sustainability/environment manager, CSR manager or consultant working within or on behalf of a construction sector firm, then this survey is for you.

--- TAKE THE CONSTRUCTION SECTOR SUSTAINABILITY SURVEY HERE ---

The exclusive report, which is being produced with input from The UK Green Building Council (UK-GBC), will include a spread of expert insight, a timeline of key sector events, key sustainability facts and stats, a series of sustainable business case studies, and a look into what the future holds for green business in the construction  sector.

