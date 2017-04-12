Maximising value: edie to host free webinar on sustainability reporting

Individuals and organisations looking to improve their sustainability reports and increase engagement with key stakeholders are are being encouraged to tune into a free, live edie webinar next month, focusing on maximising the value of reporting.

Taking place on Thursday 4 May at 11am (BST), this exclusive interactive webinar, in association with DNV GL, explores what 'getting it right' looks like when it comes to developing a sustainability report.

With public trust in Government arguably at an all-time low, increasingly consumers and other stakeholders are looking to UK plc for leadership on issues such as sustainability, where Brexit uncertainty has created a policy vacuum.

A company’s sustainability report can be an effective way of demonstrating that leadership and to drive the agenda and effect real change. But, for an audience with ever-higher expectations and adept at spotting spin, getting it right has never been more important, nor balancing the needs of the company with the needs of the stakeholders more critical.

This expert webinar will explore:

The fundamentals – getting it right from the start

How to avoid the reporting treadmill and see the bigger picture

Global goals and context – from SDGs to science-based targets

Making it credible – making the most of assurance



The webinar will include presentations from leading experts:

Luke Nicholls, editor of edie, will chair the webinar.

Rachel Thompson, sustainability manager for Gatwick Airport, will explain the process she and her team have gone through to develop and deliver Gatwick's annual 'Decade of Change' reports, which incorporate a range of bold targets across all areas of sustainability and CSR.

Kate Bruintjes, director of sustainability at DNV GL, will provide an overview of how to maximise the value of sustainability reports, including the importance of effective assurance methods to drive engagement and increase transparency.



Incorporating expert sessions and live audience Q&A, the webinar is free to watch live at 11am on 4 May, and will be available on-demand afterwards.

If you have any questions for the expert speakers about how to maximise the value of your sustainability report, please leave a comment below and we will do our best to ask them all during the Q&A section of the webinar.

