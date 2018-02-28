Public-sector sustainability: edie launches latest sector insight report

The key drivers, challenges and opportunities facing sustainable business in the UK public sector are revealed in edie's latest sector insight report, published today (28 February).

The 27-page report includes the exclusive results of an in-depth survey of public-sector sustainability professionals, along with key industry facts and stats, inspiring sustainability success stories and best-practice case studies from an array of NHS Trusts, academic institutions and local authorities.

The report begins with a snapshot of the current state of the sector in the UK, before detailing the key

environmental policies and regulations affecting public sector sustainability activities. Environmental consultancy the Carbon Trust then provides its own expert viewpoint on public sector sustainability.

It then goes on to explore three drivers, four challenges and five opportunities facing sustainability professionals in the sector. The report concludes with an insight into the public-sector business model of the future, along with an industry viewpoint being provided by the report’s sponsor, Centrica Business Solutions.

This report is the fourth in edie's series of sector insight reports, following similar analysis into the retail, manufacturing and food and drink sectors. Reports investigating the state of sustainability in the construction and hospitality industries will be published over the next two months.

Read the public-sector sustainability report here.

