The best green innovations of 2017: VOTE for your favourite

From flying taxis and autonomous trains to origami clothing and insect burgers, edie rounds up 10 of the best green innovations of 2017 - but which is your favourite?

It has been a HUGE year for green innovation across both the public and private sectors.

In April, the UK Government unveiled a £1bn investment fund for cutting-edge technologies such as self-driving vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI) and batteries to help accelerate the low-carbon transition.

And businesses have also ramped up their ambitions on the innovation front. Whether it's Carlsberg opening a zero-carbon 'windmill bar', Interface rolling out carbon-negative roof tiles, or Sainsbury's and Unilever investing in blockchain technology to drive supply chain sustainability - technology is now at the heart of the green industrial revolution.

But what about the pre-commercial ideas? The innovators with the products that could disrupt entire markets and take corporate sustainability to a new level? After all, if we are to reach the global climate targets set through the Paris Agreement, we will need new innovations that are not here today.

With that in mind, edie has rounded up some of the standout innovations that have featured in our 'green innovation of the week' round-ups throughout 2017.

Matt Mace & Luke Nicholls