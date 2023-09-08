The Government announced the funding of its flagship CfD scheme on Friday morning (8 September).

A total of 95 clean energy projects have had their bids accepted, with onshore wind and solar accounting for the majority of the funding allocation. A record number of tidal energy schemes were accepted as well as – for the first time – three geothermal projects totaling 12MW.

However, one of the major concerns highlighted by green groups is the absence of offshore wind in the latest funding round. Not a single offshore windfarm bid was accepted in this round of auctions. Details also show that despite an increased number of projects, the round secured three times less capacity and five times less output compared to last year’s results. The Government claims the projects will generate power equivalent to accounting for the energy needs of two million homes.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Graham Stuart said: “We are delighted that our first annual CfD auction has seen a record number of successful projects across solar, onshore wind, tidal power and, for the first time, geothermal.

“This year’s record-breaking CFD round builds on years of renewables growth under this government. Just 7% of our electricity came from renewables in 2010, yet in the first quarter of this year it reached 48% and this first annual auction will allow us to go further in powering more of Britain from Britain.”

Offshore wind

CfDs are awarded through auctions where the lower price bids are deemed successful, in a bid to shield consumers from rising energy costs. The Government split this year’s auction to offer a pathway for less established energy sources that may not have the budget to compete with wind projects.

As a result, no offshore wind was allocated funding in this auction. The Government claims this is in line with results in countries like Spain and Germany and attributes it to the global rise in inflation and the impact this has had on the wind supply chain.

The Government maintains it is still aiming to realise its ambitious wind targets. Between 2010 to 2020, the UK accounted for almost half of all offshore wind investments in Europe – worth around £48bn. It was the biggest market as a result.

Indeed, recent research from RenewableUK found that the UK’s offshore wind pipeline has reached almost 98GW – up from 91GW this time last year. However, the green group is warning policymakers not to be complacent, as China and the US forge ahead with their own renewable energy expansions. China is the only nation with a larger offshore wind pipeline than the UK. It stands at almost 166GW.

“Offshore wind is central to our ambitions to decarbonise our electricity supply and our ambition to build 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, including up to 5GW of floating wind, remains firm,” Stuart added.

“The UK installed 300 new turbines last year and we will work with industry to make sure we retain our global leadership in this vital technology.”

Industry reaction

Early industry reaction has been mixed. While some have welcomed the CfD auction in highlighting that renewables are cheaper than the wholesale prices set by gas, many are concerned that the lack of offshore could hamper the UK’s clean energy targets.

Jess Ralston, Energy Analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said: “The renewables that were secured at this auction are still lots cheaper – a third for some technologies – than wholesale power prices which are set by gas.

“But the elephant in the room is the renewables that weren’t secured. We’ve potentially missed out on bill savings worth over £1bn from no offshore wind bids, which again would be far cheaper than the alternative gas. That’s bad news for households, the industry and the Government – not a good look for outdated Treasury rules to be blocking cheaper bills ahead of the next Election.

“The industry says our offshore wind market, the second largest in the world, is ready to deliver. Will the government rerun this auction with sensible strike prices?”

Simon Virley CB, Vice Chair and Head of Energy and Natural Resources at KPMG, said: “The lack of new offshore wind projects in the UK Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions is a major setback at a critical time when we should be looking to accelerate renewables. After record breaking rounds in previous auctions, this is the first time since CfDs launched in 2015 that there have been no new offshore wind projects announced and will call into question the Government’s target of 50GW by 2030 and the ambition to get to a Net Zero power system by 2035.

“This outcome reflects the growing inflationary and supply chain pressures affecting the offshore wind sector in recent years, which is making it harder to deliver these projects at the strike prices and other auction parameters set by the Government. The Government will need to review urgently these parameters ahead of Auction Round 6, if it wants the British success story on offshore wind to continue.”

Co-Chair of the Offshore Wind Industry Council, Richard Sandford, said: “Although today’s auction results are disappointing, the offshore wind industry’s continued focus is working closely with the Government to reform the auction process so that we can secure far more capacity next year and beyond. The UK has the second largest offshore wind pipeline in the world, with more than a hundred projects at all stages of development.

“It’s clear that this year’s auction represents a missed opportunity to strengthen Britain’s energy security and provide low-cost power for consumers. If all the offshore wind projects eligible to bid into this auction had done so, we could have powered the equivalent of more than five million British homes a year. So, lessons must be learned to ensure that the parameters of the auction are set correctly in the future. The landmark report published earlier this year by the Government’s offshore wind champion Tim Pick shows how the industry can grow successfully in the years ahead.”

Luke Murphy, associate director for energy and climate at IPPR, said: “This was an avoidable yet deeply harmful failure of government policy and planning. The UK will miss out on billions in green investment, cheaper energy bills, and lower emissions as a result, and cement the idea that the UK has somersaulted from a clean energy leader to laggard.

“It also makes meeting the UK’s ambition to triple offshore wind capacity by 2030 and its wider climate targets all the harder. It’ll also leave the UK more reliant on volatile, expensive, imported gas. Ministers were warned repeatedly that the price set in this auction round was too low and needed to be raised to reflect the rising cost pressures facing large infrastructure projects.

“The government must learn the lesson of this failure quickly and ensure that future rounds reflect the reality of rising costs for developers and the benefits of delivering offshore wind at pace and scale.”

RenewableUK CEO Dan McGrail said: “Industry has warned that rising costs should have been properly priced into this auction. If the UK isn’t offering prices that allow investors to make a return, they will simply invest elsewhere. These results should set alarm bells ringing in Government, as the UK’s energy security and net zero goals can only be met if we have offshore wind as the backbone of our future energy system. We need the Government to show that the UK is open for business.

“The failure to secure any new offshore wind is a major blow for consumers that could, and should, have been averted. Building wind farms means we stabilise the cost of energy for the long-term and reduce our dependency on fossil fuels, prices of which can be manipulated by dictators and despots. It’s not too late to get back on track, but without urgent changes, we risk pricing ourselves out of the global race for clean energy investment.”