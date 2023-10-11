Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

This rapid growth in the nation’s EV charging infrastructure stock means that, by August 2025, it is likely that there will be at least 100,000 public EV charging points available.

That is according to the latest data from Zapmap, a digital platform mapping EV charging points and providing live status data and journey planning services.

Zapmap has confirmed that, as of the last day of September 2023, there were almost 49,900 public EV charging points in the UK, spread across more than 29,700 locations.

This means that the total number of public charging points has soared by 43% within a year.

Zapmap estimates that, when private charging points are accounted for – such as those at homes or at workplaces that do not provide public access – the UK now hosts some 680,000 charging points in total.

Future growth

The UK Government is aiming for the nation to host 300,000 public charging points by 2030. Zapmap’s data suggest this target is feasible; it foresees the nation installing its 100,000th public charging point in or before August 2025, with exponential growth continuing after that.

The data does, however, re-flag concerns about the geographical distribution of public charging infrastructure.

At the moment, more than one-third (34.8%) of the UK’s total public charging stock is within Greater London. A further 11.7% is concentrated elsewhere in the South East of England.

Scotland and the West Midlands are also considerably well served. At the other end of the spectrum, Northern Ireland is host to less than 1% of the total stock and Wales less than 5%. Other underserved regions include North East England, the East Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Related news: Report outlines steps to fast-track EV charger eployment, tackling challenges from finances to skills gaps