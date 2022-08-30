Ocado opens third Zoom site for electric last-mile deliveries in London

Zoom by Ocado is part of the delivery service arm owned by Ocado Retail and has purchased electric-assisted and pedal-powered vehicles. The vehicles are a mix of electric refrigerated vans and pedal-powered cargo bikes which can travel up to 40 miles.

In February last year, Ocado launched its first trial of these vehicles for delivery service in the heart of London, in Action, as part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to reaching net-zero emissions. The trial has since been made permanent.

The organisation’s second site recently opened in Canning Town in East London. Together, these two sites have delivered more than 880,000 orders.

This week, the company unveiled its third Zoom by Ocado store, in Leyton, East London. It will offer more than 10,000 products, including fresh produce that will be delivered within 60 minutes or a one-hour slot of the customer’s choosing.

This new site in Leyton will create 130 jobs. The site will also consist of a fleet of 100% last-mile green deliveries vehicles, such as electric cars, mopeds and e-cargo bikes. The shopping will also be delivered in recyclable bags.

Ocado claims that every vehicle is zero-emission and every delivery made with them replaces the need for a petrol alternative. The company has also committed to opening more sites in London by 2025.

The move is part of Ocado Retail’s target to become net-zero by 2040. Ocado was among the cohort of leading retailers to commit to net-zero through the British Retail Consortium (BRC). The plan, signed by more than 60 retailers, will help deliver a retail industry that will reach net-zero by 2040, including decarbonising stores by 2030, deliveries by 2035 and products by 2040.

Ocado’s head of Zoom George Dean said: “We’re delighted to be opening our third site, bringing Zoom by Ocado to more customers in North and East London from our new site in Leyton. We’re committed to being the best neighbour possible, contributing to the community by way of supporting local suppliers and through charitable partnerships in the area.

“We believe that rapid delivery shouldn’t mean compromising on product range, value or quality – our existing customers tell us they love the wide range available on Zoom by Ocado which includes M&S lines, great-value Ocado own-label range and hyper-local suppliers such as East London Liquor. We can’t wait to bring all this and more to Leyton now, and Leeds in the coming months.”