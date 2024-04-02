Recap on edie’s busiest month of the year with our new, free report

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The new Business Leadership Month Summary report, produced in partnership with Verco and Krystal, rounds up all of the key news, analysis and announcements from the UK’s green economy during edie’s busiest month of the year – March.

This free-to-download report includes exclusive editorial content from across the month, which was centred around the edie Awards (6 March) and the flagship edie 24 event (20-21 March). It features array of leadership-themed articles, surveys, reports, webinars and podcasts, all designed to inform and inspire those working in sustainable business for the year ahead.

Also detailed in the report are the biggest headlines from the month, including the UK Budget announcement and the Science-Based Targets Initative’s stocktake of corporate climate targets.

Crucially, this report cuts through the noise, providing succinct summaries of the trends and initiatives that are shaping corporate leadership, and what steps need to be taken to transform climate actions plans into tangible action.

It includes an expert viewpoint from Verco, on the topic of corporate net-zero transition plans, and another from Krystal, on leveraging digital solutions to rapidly cut emissions in the private sector.

Click ‘download the report’ to access your copy of our Business Leadership Month report.

The new Business Leadership Month Summary report, produced in partnership with Verco and Krystal, rounds up all of the key news, analysis and announcements from the UK’s green economy during edie’s busiest month of the year – March.

This free-to-download report includes exclusive editorial content from across the month, which was centred around the edie Awards (6 March) and the flagship edie 24 event (20-21 March). It features array of leadership-themed articles, surveys, reports, webinars and podcasts, all designed to inform and inspire those working in sustainable business for the year ahead.

Also detailed in the report are the biggest headlines from the month, including the UK Budget announcement and the Science-Based Targets Initative’s stocktake of corporate climate targets.

Crucially, this report cuts through the noise, providing succinct summaries of the trends and initiatives that are shaping corporate leadership, and what steps need to be taken to transform climate actions plans into tangible action.

Click ‘download the report’ to access your copy of our Business Leadership Month report.