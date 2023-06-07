Register now for edie’s free webinar on net-zero innovation for your business
Registration is now open for edie's free webinar on identifying and implementing the right clean technology innovations for your organisation.
This special, two-part edie webinar will explore how businesses are utilising innovation to drive decarbonisation, and showcase some of the latest technologies and solutions that could accelerate climate action.
Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and showcase session brings together a selection of leading businesses and innovators to discuss the role of innovation on the road to net-zero.
The 90-minute session is taking place on Wednesday 18 June and is broken into two parts: a 60-minute webinar showcasing business examples and need-to-know information when it comes to identifying and deploying net-zero technologies; and a 45-minute showcase of innovations that are helping to drive the net-zero transition. Both sessions will feature presentations from expert guest speakers, plus the opportunity to ask your questions live.
Registration for both the webinar and the showcase is free. Registrants will also be able to access a recording of the event on-demand after it has taken place.
The full agenda for the afternoon is below.
Session 1: Deploying climate technologies: Learning from the business leaders. 1pm – 2pm BST.
Chair:
- Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie
Presenters:
- All presenters TBC
Discussion points
- Deciding which on-site technologies are right for your business
- Short-term versus long-term payback: Striking the right balance
- Unlocking new sources of finance to scale-up technological innovations
Session 2: The innovation showcase: Technologies shaping the net-zero transition. 2pm – 2.45pm BST.
Chair:
- Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie
Presenters:
- All presenters TBC
Discussion points
- Examples of the latest decarbonisation technologies and innovations
- Taking a holistic approach to net-zero tech and innovation
- Overcoming data barriers and knowledge gaps when deploying cleantech
