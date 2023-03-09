Register now for edie’s next webinar on shaping your climate strategy

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The so-called polycrisis of runaway climate change, surging energy prices, deadly geopolitical conflict and rampant inequality is devastating the planet and costing a fortune. It’s clear that businesses across all sectors need effective sustainability leadership through crisis – but what, exactly, does that leadership look like?

This webinar explores what true leadership now looks like across all areas of sustainable development, with a specific focus on ambition and action on climate change from the private sector.

Marking the culmination of edie’s Business Leadership Month, this 60-minute webinar is hosted in partnership with Schneider Electric and will be broadcast from 1-2pm British Summer Time (BST).

During the course of the hour, sustainability and climate action experts will provide specific insights and takeaways to help you evolve your own sustainability and CSR strategy this year. The discussion will be shaped by the results of our annual survey of sustainability leaders, the Sustainable Business Leadership Survey.

The webinar will exclusively reveal the results of the survey – an in-depth analysis of 225 sustainability leaders from across the UK, exploring the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities that are shaping their strategy this year.

Discussion points:

Analysing the impacts of the energy-price/cost-of-living crises on corporate sustainability

Engagement, behaviour change and greenwash: Turning challenges into opportunities

What the just transition means for the role of sustainability and net-zero professionals

Chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Speakers:

Andrew Griffiths, Chair, The Institute of Directors National Sustainability Taskforce

Rhonda Doyle, Senior Director Field Services Operations UK&I, Schneider Electric

– Final speaker TBC –

