Registration open for afternoon of circular economy webinars

This premium online event effectively combines two edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session will be a Q&A-style panel debate on the future of circularity for businesses and the second will be a series of back-to-back best practice case studies on engaging customers with the transition to a closed-loop economy.

Taking place on Thursday 23 May at 1pm, the sessions will provide best practice case studies and engaging insight on how to accelerate the shift to a circular economy.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all sessions on the day. Full details of the events are as below. Registrants will also receive a recording of the sessions following the event.

Speakers will be announced in due course. If any end-user businesses are interested in speaking please email mattmace@fav-house.com

1) The Closed-Loop Q&A: Insight from the experts (13:00-14:00)

Kicking off our Action Sessions, a selection of circular economy leaders and corporate sustainability practitioners will share their drivers and opportunities when it comes to accelerating the circular economy transition for their business and across the wider value chain, with a key focus on responding to the cost-of-living crisis and the net-zero transition.

Discussion points

Waste and net-zero: How transitioning to a circular economy can support your decarbonisation goals

Can the circular economy respond to the cost-of-living crisis?

How to bring the supply chain with you on your closed-loop journey

Chair

Matt Mace, editor, edie

Speakers

Cindy Venho, Programme Manager, Ellen MacArthur Foundation

TBC

TBC

TBC

2) Best practice case studies: Engaging consumers on your closed-loop goals (14:15-15:15)

Our second session of the afternoon will see hand-picked selection of businesses deliver short, action-focused case study presentations on how they are presenting their circular solutions with the public and customers in a transparent ways that help them to close the loop.

Discussion Points

How to avoid greenwashing your circular claims

What systems work best to help consumers avoid waste

How to rethink your products and services

Chair

Sarah George, Content editor, edie

Speakers