Registration open for edie’s free online events on supply chain sustainability

Registration is now open for two online events that edie and BSI are hosting on the topic of sustainable and resilient supply chains, taking place on Thursday 15 February.
During the afternoon, we will be hosting a one-hour case study webinar and a 45-minute masterclass to help organisations of all sizes and sectors to improve management approaches across the supply chain, embedding sustainable practices and building resilience. Attendance will be free.
As businesses forge ahead with their net-zero ambitions, these sessions provide insights from the brands leading on value chain management, outlining what the key steps to success are and what challenges are on the horizon for 2024.
The first webinar will provide a best practice case study and analysis of new trends in supply chain data collection, management and collaboration, covering everything from procurement practices to Scope 3 data collection.
The sustainability agenda will also force businesses to change their products, offerings and services and the sustainable business of 2050 will look largely different from today. As such, the webinar will be accompanied by a 45-minute masterclass looking at how the Just Transition can be included in supply chain management practices.
Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and masterclass unite a selection of sustainability and supply chain experts to showcase how organisations large and small can take their supply chain sustainability strategy to the next level.
A full agenda is listed below. Further speakers will be announced shortly.
14:00- 14.45 GMT: Session One: Supply chain sustainability: Steps to success in 2024
Discussion points
- What makes a great supply chain sustainability strategy in 2024?
- The role of transparency and risk analysis in future-proofing product supply
- How can collaboration drive sector-wide change?
Chair
- Matt Mace, editor, edie
15:00- 15.45 GMT: Session Two: 45-minute masterclass: Delivering a Just Transition Across your supply chain
Chair
- Matt Mace, editor, edie
