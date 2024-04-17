Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Commissioned by the Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net-Zero (DESNZ) and published by Baringa, the report warns that Britain will need to increase its coordination of supply chains if it is to achieve its vision of hosting 50GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030.

This target is included in the Energy Act, which received Royal Assent late last year.

The report warns that there is a ‘high’ or ‘medium-high’ risk of capacity constraints in supply chains for eight key types of components for offshore wind farms and related transmission infrastructure this decade.

These include vessels, export cables and floating foundations for next-generation floating wind farms. Such projects can be placed in deeper waters and host taller, more powerful turbines, and are now eligible to receive ring-fenced funding through the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction process.

The report hints at the benefits of growing a UK-based manufacturing base for these components, stating: “the size of floating foundations means they are slow and costly to tow, and vulnerable to weather-related disruptions, so local fabrication is desirable… [and] would also contribute to the industrialization and commercialization of the technology, therefore enabling greater reduction[s] in costs for developers.”

No key components for offshore wind farms are classed as having a ‘low’ or ‘medium-low’ risk to supply chain disruptions from capacity constraints.

The report highlights that British offshore wind projects are “heavily dependent on securing a financially viable CfD offer”.

At the most recent CfD auction round, in September 2023, no successful bids were made for offshore wind prices. Developers criticised the Government for failing to account for skyrocketing supply chain costs.

In response, the maximum strike price for the next round has been increased by up to 66% depending on project type. DESNZ has also set out plans to begin paying developers premiums for ‘non-price factors’ such as growing local supply chains and skills bases.

Planning and connection woes

Today’s new analysis concludes that supply chain constraintss, while they do exist for solar and onshore wind, are “most severe” for offshore wind and offshore transmissions.

“For onshore wind and grid-scale solar PV, securing planning consent and grid connections arguably outweigh supply chain issues as constraints,” the report summarises.

This is partly because onshore renewables do not require as many components, such as complex foundations, installation vessels and converter stations, like offshore wind farms do.

The UK Government is currently working with Ofgem, National Grid and the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) to streamline the planning permission for renewable energy projects large enough to be deemed ‘nationally significant’’. Such projects have seen timescales increase by around two-thirds since 2012.

Collaboration and trials are also underway to help unlock the planning process and free up the grid for smaller arrays.

According to previous Centrica research, there are some 371GW of renewables and battery project in the connections queue across the UK.

The UK Government is aiming for the nation to host 70GW of solar capacity by 2035, up from around 14.5GW at present. It has no set target for scaling onshore wind which, until recently, had been subjected to a de-facto ban.