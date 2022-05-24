‘Risk to resilience’: edie’s next webinar to showcase steps to climate-proof your business

The one-hour Risk to Resilience webinar will take place on Thursday 23 June at 1pm BST, and will feature an array of industry experts and sustainability professionals that will provide best-practice advice and case studies on how to improve resiliency as the physical, legislative and reputational risks of the climate and nature crises continue to grow.

With the converging climate and energy price crises showing no signs of abating, this one-hour webinar will hear from a selection of sustainability leaders and climate experts who are proactively utilising, climate-related disclosure and scaling up other adaptation measures to thrive in the face on uncertainty.

Whether it’s the escalating price risks brought about by the increased volatility of raw materials and other commodities; the physical risks caused by increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events; or the reputational risks associated with inaction around the climate crisis – it’s clear that leaders must start integrating climate risks into their decision-making now.

How can businesses turn these external risks into opportunities? How can tools and frameworks like the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) be utilised to be better prepared for climate impacts and prompt better investment decisions? And what other adaptation measures can be taken across your buildings, suppliers, employees and communities to increase resilience and accelerate climate action?

This one-hour edie webinar, hosted in association with climate change solutions technology provider Manifest Climate, will explore what the corporate journey from risk to resilience looks like in the context of sustainability and climate action. The webinar will include a series of practically focused presentations followed by an audience Q&A, facilitated by edie.

Discussion points:

TCFD and TNFD: How climate and nature reporting can build resilience

How the energy price crisis can catalyse decarbonisation

Engaging suppliers and other key stakeholders to support climate resilience

Speakers will be announced in due course.

