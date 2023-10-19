Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The food services and facilities management giant made the commitment as part of a new net-zero supply chain engagement strategy, intended to support the delivery of its transition to a net-zero value chain by 2040.

Sodexo committed to net-zero by 2045 in 2021 and subsequently brought the target date forward by five years in 2022.

Sodexo sees around 43% of its total greenhouse gas footprint sitting in its supply chain, making this a key focus of a credible emissions reduction strategy.

By September 2025, Sodexo has stated, suppliers representing three-quarters of its supply chain emissions will need to have set their own decarbonisation targets and have them validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

By September 2027, this will need to increase to suppliers representing 90% of Sodexo’s supply chain emissions.

And, from January 2030, all Sodexo suppliers without SBTi-verified targets will need to “demonstrate tangible progress” in reducing their emissions nonetheless. Otherwise they risk not having their contracts renewed.

Around seven in ten of the businesses in Sodexo UK & Ireland’s supply chains are SMEs or voluntary, community and social enterprises (VCSEs). As such, the firm has stated its intention to support those who may not be able to allocate resources to measure an emissions baseline and set and deliver verified targets.

Most Sodexo suppliers have already started their low-carbon journey. The business believes that around 80% of its suppliers already have a carbon reduction plan and that the majority are already measuring their Scope 1 (direct) and 2 (power-related) emissions.

Sodexo UK & Ireland’s head of supply chain, Aoife Wycherley, said: “We are so proud of the extensive and diverse supply chain we have built – we genuinely work with some incredible businesses, big and small.

“Their response to this challenge and to our offer of mentoring and other support has been positive and we feel confident that this roadmap will deliver ever more impactful reductions in emissions.

“Many of our suppliers have already told us they are passing this message down through their own supply chain, which over time has the potential to create a significant ripple effect.”

