Organisations as diverse as PwC, Microsoft, the British Standards Institute (BSI), Youth4Planet and the University of Exeter are among the initial participants in ‘The Constellation’.

Participants will work collaboratively to “build up an impact methodology and metrics that reveal an organisation’s true impact on people and the planet”. The key focus is on supply chains which often account for the bulk of a business’s impact on climate, nature and people.

The methodology and metrics will be used to provide advice on effective investments for sustainability improvements, for businesses, governments and community organisations.

The Constellation will bring together a string of important initiatives already launched in recent years, in response to the challenge set out by King Charles at COP28. The King used his keynote speech in Dubai to compel the creation of initiatives that can be combined to “ensure coherent long-term approaches across sectors, countries and industries”.

Beyond Bankers for Net-Zero and the Rewired Earth coalition, participating initiatives include the Supply Chain Data Partnership. Launched by Ordnance Survey in November 2022, this scheme is providing a verified location dataset for global supply chains including soy and palm oil, with members including Deloitte and Unilever.

Bankers for Net-Zero’s chief executive Heather Buchanan called The Constellation “a truly ground-breaking initiative” and “ the push we need to really help the markets make an impact in protecting those supply chains”.

Buchanan said: “Collectively, there is a realisation that we are more capable working together than apart and this gives us an emerging solution that can deal with issues preventing the markets from protecting society and planet whilst creating value.”

Additional organisations and initiatives are being invited to join The Constellation in the coming weeks.

At launch, early participants include ACCA, the British Standards Institute (BSI), CodeGreen Labs, Compator, Dentons Global Advisors, Edinburgh Science, Encompass, Esri UK, Every Action Counts, Financial Machineries, Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), Green Digital Finance Alliance (GDFA), GS1, Horatii, Icebreaker One, IkonoTV, Institute of Directors, Intaconnected, Microsoft, Normative, One Planet, Paradigm Norton, Pineapple Partnerships, PlucTV, Rebalance Earth, Rewriting Extinction, RoZetta Technology, SEC Newgate, The Banking Association South Africa (BASA), TIME CO2, Trase, True, University of Exeter, We Don’t Have Time, and Youth4Planet.

