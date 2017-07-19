Sustainability Leaders Awards 2018: Meet the judges

Experts from Forum for the Future, Global Action Plan and WRAP are among the judges for the Awards, which recognise the incredible people, initiatives and products that are helping to deliver excellence within the green economy.

The early-bird entry deadline for the Sustainability Leaders Awards is Friday 11 August. Final entry deadline is Tuesday 12 September. And the Awards will take place on the night of 24 January 2018 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards has 15 categories that can be entered into – each of which focus on specific aspects of sustainability and the environmental and the business improvements they drive. See the full list of categories here.

The 15 categories are judged in a two-stage process by our revered panel of industry experts, hand-picked for their specialist knowledge and experience within their own specific field. Below are the judges that have been confirmed so far for the 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards.

Tim Balcon

Chief executive, Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment (IEMA)

With solid expertise on professional skills and growing organisations, Tim is leading IEMA towards achieving its global ambition to transform the world to sustainability. Tim joined IEMA in 2013 and since then has created a new vision for IEMA, reviewed and implemented a new governance structure and in 2016, led the organisation through an ambitious and comprehensive project to refresh IEMA’s membership structure and value offering. Claudine Blamey Chair, Institute of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (ICRS) Claudine Blamey is head of sustainability and stewardship at The Crown Estate and also the chair of ICRS, the UK’s first professional body for everyone working in CR and sustainability. Claudine has a Masters Degree in Environmental Management and Legislation from Brunel University and a BSc Honours Degree in Environmental Control from Greenwich University. Claudine was previously a board member of the UK Green Building Council (UK-GBC) and chair of its Policy and Communications Committee. Matthew Farrow Executive director, Environmental Industries Commission (EIC) Matthew Farrow is Executive Director of the Environmental Industries Commission, a role he has held since 2013. Previously he was Director of Policy at the Environmental Services Association, a trade body representing the waste management industry, and prior to that he was Head of Environment Policy at the CBI, where he played a key role in developing the CBI’s thinking on climate change under Director General Richard Lambert. Richard Gilles Director, Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) Richard is a director at BSR, sits on the Innovation Advisory Board of NERC (Natural Environment Research Council) and Critical Eye, which helps leaders collaborate to share knowledge, solve problems and gain perspective on a range of business issues. He is also an advisor to the board of BITC and works with the Cambridge University institute for Sustainable Leadership (CISL). Richard previously worked as group sustainability director of Kingfisher and at M&S, where he spent over 20 years in a variety of disciplines. Richard now works independently helping organisations practically respond to global sustainability trends, drives change, reduce risk and deliver growth. Malcolm Hanna Technical director, National Energy Foundation (NEF) Malcolm is a carbon and energy management professional with more than 20 years’ experience in energy and sustainability across various sectors. He leads the NEF technical team and has broad experience of the opportunities and barriers associated with managing energy across complex organisations and projects. He has particular expertise in developing low-carbon solutions for existing building portfolios and has substantial experience of energy-efficient design, procurement and operations. Rob Holdway Co-founder, Giraffe Innovation Rob is a familiar media face in design and sustainability issues and best known for presenting Channel 4’s Dumped TV programme where 11 unsuspecting contributors signed up for an eco-challenge only to be told they would live on a landfill near East Croydon for three weeks. Rob is a London Sustainable Development Commission – London Leader, a Davos World Economic Forum YGL and Professor Associate, Brunel University School of Engineering & Design. Chris Large Senior partner, Global Action Plan

Chris leads many of Global Action Plan’s employee engagement programmes, creating environmental change in corporate, public sector and third sector organisations. Since joining Global Action Plan in 2005, Chris has directed change programmes for workplaces containing tens of thousands of employees, creating thousands of tonnes of carbon savings.

Anya Ledwith

Director, ESHCon

With 18 years of leadership in the field of carbon and environmental management, Anya works with a range of sectors, from micros to multinationals. A Chartered Environmentalist, Anya is an experienced auditor and implementer of ISO 14001 environmental management systems. She has produced carbon footprint assessments for numerous carbon management strategies, meeting ESOS and GHG Reporting requirements. An experienced judge of regional and national awards, Anya enjoys hearing about how companies embed the environment into core business practices.

Peter Maddox

Director of government programmes, WRAP

With a DPhil degree in chemisty, Peter has worked with WRAP for the past 10 years across a range of strategy and delivery positions within the charity. Peter’s previous roles included working at BP for the polymers and chemicals businesses in the UK and France.

Linda McKeown

Head of public relations, BRE

The focus of Linda’s team is to communicate the economic, social and environmental benefits of sustainability in the built environment and to encourage the construction and property sectors to take positive action on the buildings, homes and infrastructure they construct own and manage. Linda previously worked in the film unit of Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Food (now Defra) and Worldvoice Communications, a TV documentary production company.

Paul Scott

Managing director, CorporateRegister.com

Paul has been an environmental and CSR consultant for more than 20 years, and has worked with dozens of companies across many business sectors, and with Governments and with non-governmental organisations. He has worked for the German government and was a member of the official German delegation to the Earth Summit in Johannesburg in 2002. He developed many of the first corporate environmental and CSR reports in the UK and his CorporateRegister.com website now profiles 49,000 CSR reports from 10,000 companies across 170 countries.

Dr Sally Uren

Chief executive, Forum for the Future

Sally is passionate about creating a sustainable future and is very clear that businesses and brands are key to making progress. At Forum for the Future, Sally oversees partnerships with leading global brands to deliver truly sustainable business models. Sally oversees Forum’s networks and communication activities, sustainable business practice and the food system programme. She has particular expertise in the retail and food sectors and regularly works across these sectors to create a shared understanding of sustainability challenges and to create solutions.

Make sure you get the recognition you, and your teams, deserve and tell us what makes you a sustainability leader. Enter the 2018 Sustainability Leaders Awards here.

Or, register your intention to enter and gain an extra week. By telling us which categories you may be interested in entering, you will earn yourself a weeks’ extension on the final deadline.

Plus: The edie Sustainability Leaders Forum takes place on 24-25 January 2018. Join 150+ professionals moving beyond environmental objectives to deliver transformational change and create brand value.

