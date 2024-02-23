Sustainability Uncovered episode 16: Green business matchmaking, ethical flowers and net-zero heat

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Episode 16 airs during February 2024 with a Valentine’s Day theme. Content editor Matt Mace and deputy editor Sarah George co-host the episode, recapping on a whirlwind month for green economy news before Sarah serves up three new and exclusive guest interviews.

First, we speak with a dynamic duo who were matchmade in 2019 and have grown their sustainable business partnership to support the decarbonisation of the built environment at scale. Lloyds Bank’s MD for sustainability and ESG finance David Willock and CFP Green Buildings’ founder Bram Adema share their insights on lasting and impactful collaborations – including when to stay exclusive and how to keep things fresh.

Then, Bloom & Wild’s director of sustainability Sibbe Krol gives us a glimpse at the environmental impact of florists – particularly their demand for red roses. He also gives his view on how retailers can tailor more sustainable gifting options.

Finally, Channa Karunaratne provides expertise on warming your cold, cold heart a little more sustainably, answering FAQ on heat networks and heat pumps. Channa is the regional director for energy services, buildings and places at Aecom.

At the end of this episode, Matt and Sarah note that edie 24 – our biggest face-to-face event of the year – is now just weeks away. The conference will convene hundreds of business and sustainability leaders for two days of keynote speeches, panel debates, unparallelled networking and co-creation in central London on 20-21 March 2024. Full details and tickets can be found here. This event will sell out, so listeners are encouraged to purchase tickets at their earliest convenience.

Another date for the diary is 5 March, when edie will be hosting its next free-to-attend online events. Full details and a registration form can be found here.

