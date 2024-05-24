Sustainability Uncovered episode 19: Regenerative fashion, circular computers and plastic-free packaging

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

iOS Devices: Spotify: SoundCloud Amazon YouTube Music

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional, explores some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Episode 19 of Sustainability Uncovered is hosted to coincide with edie’s 2024 Circular Economy Focus Week (20-24 May) – five days of exclusive content and online events intended to support the shift to a world without waste.

This will not be an easy shift. Experts estimate that humanity is now extracting more than 100 billion tonnes of raw materials each year and keeping less than 8% of these materials in circulation.

In this podcast, edie’s content editor Sarah George and editor Matt Mace speak with three trailblazing businesses to explore alternatives to the traditional take-make-dispose economy that are thriving.

Packaging and paper giant DS Smith’s head of sustainability and government affairs, Wouter Van Tol, provides his learnings on making sure that knee-jerk, reactionary changes to packaging do not come with unintended negative consequences.

Then, the team learn about how remanufacturing can give technology a second life and help to combat the world’s growing e-waste mountain, with Circular Computing’s director of sustainability and client engagement Steve Haskew.

Last but by no means least is an interview with Kresse Wesling, co-founder of upcycled luxury accessories brand Elvis and Kresse. She shares her learnings on going beyond circularity and striving to become a regenerative business, and gives her opinion on the policy changes that could force the wider fashion industry to face its waste problems head-on.

Sarah and Matt also share their thoughts on whether circularity is moving up or down the corporate agenda amid challenges such as the cost-of-living crisis, and Sarah gives Matt a pop quiz on sustainable fashion as Shein and Temu continue to dominate headlines.

At the end of this episode, Sarah highlights edie’s upcoming Scope 3 Emissions Workshops, which are taking place in central London on Friday 14 June. This one-day event is CPD-certified and will convene dozens of sustainability and carbon leaders to identify new ideas and actions to effectively engage suppliers and customers to take control of Scope 3 emissions. Click here to find out more and book your ticket.

—————————————————-

Never miss an episode

Sustainability Uncovered makes the big climate issues bite-sized, featuring live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes. The podcast is hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional, which has partnered with edie to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud – or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at [email protected].