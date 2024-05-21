Registration now open for edie’s climate innovation webinar

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

This free-to-attend online event will include presentations from businesses at the forefront of innovating for climate action, who are partnering to scale up innovations that can make a tangible difference in the battle against the climate crisis. Expect also to hear from strategic cleantech innovation experts.

If global climate and nature ambitions are to be achieved, unprecedented sums of money need to be diverted into emerging markets and scalable, “corporate ready” innovations that can help the private sector meet timebound, climate targets.

This edie webinar will bring together a range of companies, incubators and thought leaders to uncover the key ingredients to scaling cleantech innovation and implementing it across a business.

The session will be based around three expert presentations which provide examples of best practice and key takeaways for other businesses to explore and unlock innovation. The session will culminate with a live audience Q&A, allowing you to have your green questions answered by our experts.

This webinar will air live from 2-3pm British Summer Time on Thursday 20 June. Click here for a full agenda and to register.

Discussion points

How to find the right solutions at the right time

Derisking investments: How to scale up successfully.

The role of radical collaboration in delivering change.

Chair

Sarah George, Conet editor, edie

