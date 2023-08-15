Sustainability Uncovered podcast episode 10: Green summers, sustainable shopping and a science-based targets update

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Episode 10 is hosted by deputy editor Sarah George and content editor Matt Mace as they cover the Summer Holidays, Sustainable Shopping and Science-Based Targets.

The episode serves up three new and exclusive interviews with special guests:

Booking.com’s Head of Sustainability Danielle D’Silva, who is on hand to explain some of the trends that holidaymakers are exploring right now to reduce the climate impacts of their travels and excursions.

Westfield’s head of CSR Alyson Hodkinson then stops by to explain the Group’s action plan toward sustainability.

Then we touch base with the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) chief impact officer Maria Outters to answer some of the most common business questions when it comes to setting science-based targets.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com.