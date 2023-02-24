Sustainability Uncovered Podcast episode 5: Climate solutionists, translating ESG and workplace wellbeing

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, is the evolution of edie’s long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast. Whether you’re a business leader, climate expert, environmental professional, youth activist, or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you.

— SUBSCRIBE TO SUSTAINABILITY UNCOVERED HERE —

With Matt taking a well-deserved holiday in the Cotswolds, Luke and Sarah take the podcasting reins with a round-up of the top three climate action stories from February along with three special guest interviews.

We begin by reflecting on Rishi Sunak’s breaking up of BEIS, an eye-opening assessment of corporate deforestation policies, and a fascinating “Net-Positive Employee Barometer” commissioned by former Unilever chief executive Paul Polman.

Sarah then delivers a hattrick of leader interviews, gaining insights into the increasing demands being put on sustainability and environmental professionals across the globe. First, she speaks with Lloyds Bank’s managing director, head of ESG finance & structuring David Willock about the crucial interlinks between corporate sustainability and finance teams.

Next, Sarah speaks with Solitaire Townsend, co-founder and chief solutionist of change agency Futerra, about what makes a great sustainability leader and the importance of being an optimist in the work that you do. And third, she speaks with Henry Majed, co-founder of mental health and wellbeing platform MyMynd, which has recently partnered with the edie 23 event to support the health and wellbeing of sustainability leaders.

Solitaire Townsend and Henry Majed are speaking at edie 23 – the world’s largest corporate climate action event for sustainability and net-zero leaders – taking place on 1-2 March in London. Find out more here.

Never miss an episode

The Sustainability Uncovered podcast makes the big climate issues bite-sized, featuring live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into bi-weekly episodes. The podcast is hosted in association with Lloyds Bank, which has partnered with edie to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud – or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com.