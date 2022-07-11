Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Reflecting on six years of sustainable business

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

It’s the end of an era. Episode 118 of edie’s flagship Sustainable Business Covered podcast will be the last of season one, which is coming to a close after six years so the edie team can prepare for a refresh and relaunch later this year.

This podcast series first started in early 2016, with edie’s Luke Nicholls, Matt Mace and George Ogleby delivering a special episode live from the ground at edie Live.

George has moved on to a communications role within the UK Government, while Luke and Matt are still at the edie team, working as content director and content editor respectively. For this special episode, Luke and Matt are joined by edie’s senior reporter Sarah George to reflect on what has changed – and what has, somehow, stayed the same – in the UK’s sustainability space since 2016.

To help reflect and recap, the team play one of the original interviews from the very first episode, with WSP’s David Symonds. David, now WSP’s Future Ready innovation lead, speaks from a time in which news agendas were dominated by Brexit and deregulation in the UK and Donald Trump in the US, and in which the UK Government had yet to disband the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC) and create the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Sarah then calls David for a recap on some of his reflections on his original points in the context of 2022.

After a short break, the team play two interviews from the listeners’ favorite episodes from the past 12 months, for more reflection. The interviews selected are with:

