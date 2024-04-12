Thames Water turns to ‘poo power plants’ to provide electricity for homes

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Thames Water has this week announced that two of its STWs have been retrofitted to convert sewage sludge into biomethane.

The Hogsmill STW in Syrret and the Beddington STW in Sutton will collectively create enough biomethane to export electricity for more than 2,000 homes.

Thames Water worked with UK Power Networks to upgrade electricity network capacity and turn the sites into “poo power plants”. The system works by separating sludge from the liquid at the STW and treating it in heated, digestor tanks to kill bacteria. The heating process creates biomethane which will be exported to power engines which are connected to electricity generators.

The power generated will first be used at the Thames Water sites, to offset energy usage, with the remainder sent to power homes and businesses. Thames Water has already converted STWs at Beckton and Maplelodge.

Thames Water’s head of wastewater treatment, South Lond, Ian Ruffell said: “We are thrilled to introduce poo power as a source of energy from two sites in southwest London, as we look to play a role in the future of renewable energy.

“The successful use of biomethane conversion at Hogsmill and Beddington shows the dedication of our teams to delivering this project and our own commitment towards reducing our carbon footprint.”

Thames Water currently collects 4.6 billion litres of wastewater daily. The company generated 536GWh of renewable energy in 2023, which accounted for 27% of its energy needs.

Something in the air

In related news, European airline Wizz Air has announced a £5m investment to source biofuel for sustainable aviation fuel (SAFs) from Firefly.

The partnership will see Firefly convert sewage sludge into SAFs for Wizz Air’s UK operations from 2028. The deal covers 525,000 tonnes of SAF over 15 years, which could save 1.5m tonnes of CO2.

The SAFs will be certified against leading RSB standards and could cut emissions by 90% compared to conventional fossil-based jet fuel over its lifecycle.

Firefly aims to have its first commercial plant operating within the next five years and notes that more than 57 million tonnes of sewage sludge produced annually in the UK could produce around 250,000 tonnes of SAFs annually.

Wizz Air is aiming to reduce its carbon emissions per passenger/km by 25% by 2030. The company’s head of strategic projects, Michael Berlouis, said: “In addition to fleet renewal and operational efficiency, SAF is crucial for reducing carbon emissions from aviation. However, feedstock availability remains the key challenge for the industry.

“Our investment in Firefly and its sewage sludge SAF technology is a major step forward for Wizz Air in securing its long-term ability to provide low-cost fares to its customers in an ever more environmentally sustainable way.”

At the start of the year, Wizz Air entered into a new agreement with Neste to purchase and use SAFs from 2025 onwards. The agreement gives the airline the purchasing option of more than 36,000 tonnes of SAFs annually.

Organisations backing SAFs claim that the solution can reduce life-cycle emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel. However, most airlines currently only use it in small proportions in blends – partly due to a lack of supply and partly because current international regulations limit biofuel blends to 50%.