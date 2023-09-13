The next generation of sustainability leaders: edie’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 revealed

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

More than just a list, edie’s annual 30 Under 30 initiative shines a spotlight on talented sustainability and net-zero professionals – aged under 30 – who are delivering on efforts to build a better future and showing fantastic promise for their future potential.

After a two-year hiatus, the initiative has returned for 2023. Youthful visionaries nominated themselves for the new Class, or were nominated by their peers, earlier this year.

After an incredibly challenging and rigorous judging process, the 30 individuals have now been selected to form the ‘Class of 2023’.

Class membership is listed below.

Each of the new members is UK-based. All of these professionals will benefit from access to bespoke edie content and events over the coming 12 months, beginning with an exclusive launch and networking event in London next month.

Commenting on the announcement, edie’s publisher Luke Nicholls said: “Against the backdrop of an escalating climate emergency and intensifying cost-of-living crisis, the unveiling of our 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 couldn’t have come at a more important time for sustainable business.

“The sheer volume and quality of nominations into the scheme this year gives us hope that we can end the climate crisis in one generation. Businesses must ramp up efforts to accelerate the shift towards a net-zero, circular and just economy – and these are the changemakers that will be leading the charge.”

The 30 Under 30 Class of 2023:

(All names and job titles correct as of September 2023)

Ailis Watt, public affairs officer, The Wildlife Trusts

Alannah Coupar, sustainability manager, Phoenix Group

Aneesah Sarwar, head of sustainability engagement, Barclays

Annie Dove, sustainability reporting & stakeholder manager, Sky

Beth Underwood, senior sustainability brand manager, Danone

Brogan MacDonald, head of sustainability – building structures, Ramboll

Cathy Yitong Li, deputy chair of the Climate Crisis Commission, International Union for Conservation of Nature

Christopher Goodwin, ESG manager, Chelsea Football Club

Ciaran Tragheim, sustainable sourcing lead, Nando’s

Dain Robinson, head of sustainability, New West End Company

David Starley, group climate lead, Babcock International Group

Dominique Santini, sustainability manager, CSM Sport & Entertainment

Elliot Cyriax, head of strategy & programmes, Bankers for Net-Zero

Emma Sueref, director of sustainability & growth, Coreus

Emma Detain, sustainability manager, Mindful Chef

Emma Richards, head of development, The Carbon Literacy Project, and Commissioner, Yorkshire & Humber Climate Commission

Francisca Sassetti, ethical trade manager, Sainsbury’s

Hannah Giles, digital platforms manager, City to Sea

Hannah Scott, chief executive, Oxfordshire Greentech, and co-founder, Climate Tech Supercluster

Jack Preece, sustainability specialist, Bupa

Julia Knight, senior business sustainability analyst, B Corp

Kinga Kosminder, climate & nature manager, Burberry

Laura McCullough, net-zero programme manager, Heart of the City

Lewis Rae, business operations sustainability manager – manufacturing decarbonisation, Unilever

Parveer Ramana, sustainability & environment lead, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Rhodri Hawkins, process design engineer, Green Cat Hydrogen

Stephanie Tavine, global ESG reporting & engagement manager, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Svanika Balasubramanian, chief executive and co-founder, repurpose Global

Teresa Toniutti, ESG manager, M&G Plc

Thomas Verity, transition & innovation manager, SailGP

What the judges said

After judging this year’s entries, ICRS chair and Inflexion Private Equity’s ESG director Jennie Galbraith said: “Reviewing the applications for edie’s 30 under 30 filled me with hope. Here we have a cohort of talented and dedicated individuals who are set on making a positive impact and who aren’t afraid to tackle the big issues.

“It’s a wonderfully diverse group who are fast developing the skills and experience needed to address the world’s challenges. I’m absolutely confident the sustainability profession is in good hands.”

Global Action Plan’s chief executive Sonja Graham said: “It was pretty mind-blowing to see the impact that all the applicants already had under their belts. What made the 30 stand out for me was firstly, that their passion permeated beyond their day jobs – and secondly – and importantly – that they had very specific ambitions on how they were going to change systems or sectors to tackle our climate crisis.”

Planet Mark’s director of policy and partnerships Andrew Griffiths added: “Nothing inspires hope quite like reading more than 150 stories of young leaders driving change across industries, so it really was a pleasure to judge edie’s 30 Under 30 nominations.

“The class of 2023 represent the very best of these stories, and I hope that others enjoy learning as I did from their lessons on driving meaningful action. I thoroughly look forward to following the progress and impact that these leaders will have on their respective journeys.”

Globechain chief executive and founder May Al-Karooni said: “It has been so inspiring to judge the edie’s 30 Under 30 entries this year and, without a doubt, it has given me an insight into all the incredible achievements that these young leaders of the future have already attained so early in their careers.

“It gives me great hope that in the next 20 to 30 years, these industry responsibilities lie with a generation that not only wants to make an impact but aligns themselves with the ethics and values needed to drive a new emerging market and sustainable planet.”