The next generation of sustainability leaders: edie’s 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 revealed
Sustainability and energy professionals from the likes of Sainsbury’s, Burberry, Mindful Chef and The Wildlife Trusts have been unveiled as members of edie’s hotly contested 30 Under 30 initiative for 2023.
More than just a list, edie’s annual 30 Under 30 initiative shines a spotlight on talented sustainability and net-zero professionals – aged under 30 – who are delivering on efforts to build a better future and showing fantastic promise for their future potential.
After a two-year hiatus, the initiative has returned for 2023. Youthful visionaries nominated themselves for the new Class, or were nominated by their peers, earlier this year.
After an incredibly challenging and rigorous judging process, the 30 individuals have now been selected to form the ‘Class of 2023’.
Class membership is listed below.
Each of the new members is UK-based. All of these professionals will benefit from access to bespoke edie content and events over the coming 12 months, beginning with an exclusive launch and networking event in London next month.
Commenting on the announcement, edie’s publisher Luke Nicholls said: “Against the backdrop of an escalating climate emergency and intensifying cost-of-living crisis, the unveiling of our 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 couldn’t have come at a more important time for sustainable business.
“The sheer volume and quality of nominations into the scheme this year gives us hope that we can end the climate crisis in one generation. Businesses must ramp up efforts to accelerate the shift towards a net-zero, circular and just economy – and these are the changemakers that will be leading the charge.”
The 30 Under 30 Class of 2023:
(All names and job titles correct as of September 2023)
Ailis Watt, public affairs officer, The Wildlife Trusts
Alannah Coupar, sustainability manager, Phoenix Group
Aneesah Sarwar, head of sustainability engagement, Barclays
Annie Dove, sustainability reporting & stakeholder manager, Sky
Beth Underwood, senior sustainability brand manager, Danone
Brogan MacDonald, head of sustainability – building structures, Ramboll
Cathy Yitong Li, deputy chair of the Climate Crisis Commission, International Union for Conservation of Nature
Christopher Goodwin, ESG manager, Chelsea Football Club
Ciaran Tragheim, sustainable sourcing lead, Nando’s
Dain Robinson, head of sustainability, New West End Company
David Starley, group climate lead, Babcock International Group
Dominique Santini, sustainability manager, CSM Sport & Entertainment
Elliot Cyriax, head of strategy & programmes, Bankers for Net-Zero
Emma Sueref, director of sustainability & growth, Coreus
Emma Detain, sustainability manager, Mindful Chef
Emma Richards, head of development, The Carbon Literacy Project, and Commissioner, Yorkshire & Humber Climate Commission
Francisca Sassetti, ethical trade manager, Sainsbury’s
Hannah Giles, digital platforms manager, City to Sea
Hannah Scott, chief executive, Oxfordshire Greentech, and co-founder, Climate Tech Supercluster
Jack Preece, sustainability specialist, Bupa
Julia Knight, senior business sustainability analyst, B Corp
Kinga Kosminder, climate & nature manager, Burberry
Laura McCullough, net-zero programme manager, Heart of the City
Lewis Rae, business operations sustainability manager – manufacturing decarbonisation, Unilever
Parveer Ramana, sustainability & environment lead, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
Rhodri Hawkins, process design engineer, Green Cat Hydrogen
Stephanie Tavine, global ESG reporting & engagement manager, IHG Hotels & Resorts
Svanika Balasubramanian, chief executive and co-founder, repurpose Global
Teresa Toniutti, ESG manager, M&G Plc
Thomas Verity, transition & innovation manager, SailGP
What the judges said
After judging this year’s entries, ICRS chair and Inflexion Private Equity’s ESG director Jennie Galbraith said: “Reviewing the applications for edie’s 30 under 30 filled me with hope. Here we have a cohort of talented and dedicated individuals who are set on making a positive impact and who aren’t afraid to tackle the big issues.
“It’s a wonderfully diverse group who are fast developing the skills and experience needed to address the world’s challenges. I’m absolutely confident the sustainability profession is in good hands.”
Global Action Plan’s chief executive Sonja Graham said: “It was pretty mind-blowing to see the impact that all the applicants already had under their belts. What made the 30 stand out for me was firstly, that their passion permeated beyond their day jobs – and secondly – and importantly – that they had very specific ambitions on how they were going to change systems or sectors to tackle our climate crisis.”
Planet Mark’s director of policy and partnerships Andrew Griffiths added: “Nothing inspires hope quite like reading more than 150 stories of young leaders driving change across industries, so it really was a pleasure to judge edie’s 30 Under 30 nominations.
“The class of 2023 represent the very best of these stories, and I hope that others enjoy learning as I did from their lessons on driving meaningful action. I thoroughly look forward to following the progress and impact that these leaders will have on their respective journeys.”
Globechain chief executive and founder May Al-Karooni said: “It has been so inspiring to judge the edie’s 30 Under 30 entries this year and, without a doubt, it has given me an insight into all the incredible achievements that these young leaders of the future have already attained so early in their careers.
“It gives me great hope that in the next 20 to 30 years, these industry responsibilities lie with a generation that not only wants to make an impact but aligns themselves with the ethics and values needed to drive a new emerging market and sustainable planet.”
© Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.
Please login or Register to leave a comment.