The path to net-zero: Limited places available for edie’s SPARK workshops
Sustainability and energy professionals interested in tackling the net-zero transition by transforming energy systems can apply for a place at edie’s in-person SPARK workshops in London, featuring expert advice and insight from the likes of the First Bus and Innovate UK.
Hosted as part of edie’s Net-Zero November campaign of content and events, this full-day event creates the time and space for energy and sustainability changemakers to connect, collaborate and accelerate progress towards net-zero emissions.
Taking place on Wednesday 15 November 2023 at, 30 Euston Square, London, the primary purpose of the day is to spark new ideas and actions among corporate net-zero leaders.
The unique event will include a keynote presentation and panel discussion involving an array of business and climate thought-leaders, a networking lunch, and six collaborative roundtables that will see like-minded peers co-create solutions to key decarbonisation challenges and discuss exciting new opportunities.
Organisations speaking at this year’s event include:
- First Bus
- Innovate UK
- University of West London
More speakers will be announced in due course.
Workshop themes include:
- Strategy & Innovation
- Buildings and Efficiency
- Smart Grids & Flexibility
- Communications & Engagement
- Emissions Calculations & Scope 3 Management
- Renewable Energy & Cleantech
Click here to learn more about the workshops.
The event is specifically targeted at in-house sustainability, CSR, energy and net-zero professionals who are responsible for managing and/or implementing their own organisation’s sustainability/carbon/supply chain strategy, along with any other in-house professionals working toward a net-zero future. The event is also open to a limited number of professionals working in not-for-profit organisations, academia and NGOs.
Individuals who do not meet these criteria – including out-of-house contractors, consultants and service/technology providers – are not eligible to attend this particular event. Delegate tickets are priced at £257 each.
SPARK and the Net-Zero Awards
Our SPARK! Net-Zero Action Workshops event is about making that net-zero future a reality – from setting your net-zero strategy and scaling up low-carbon innovations through to delivering zero-carbon buildings and fleets backed up by engagement and behaviour change programmes. The full-day event brings sustainability and energy practitioners together for a day of co-creative workshops which spark new business ideas and actions.
Following on from the Workshops, the inaugural Net-Zero Awards present an opportunity for some much-needed reflection and recognition of the pace of change being seen across industry. After a day of discussing key decarbonisation challenges, the evening awards ceremony showcases the people, projects and solutions that are turning those very challenges into opportunities.
The Net-Zero Awards are taking place after SPARK! within the same venue, with a Champagne Drinks Reception for Awards attendees beginning at 18:00. Tickets for the Net-Zero Awards must be purchased separately.
