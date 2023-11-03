Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The Net-Zero Accountancy Initiative has been curated by Net-Zero Now, a carbon accounting and climate action platform. It aims to provide a sector-specific roadmap to net-zero in line with global climate science, including the SBTi and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

In 2022, the ten certified firms were accountable for a combined total of 7,000 tonnes of emissions, equivalent to the emissions generated by driving 17 million miles in a petrol car.

These firms have pledged to annually report their carbon footprint and are striving to cut their scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030, while also pursuing ambitious scope 3 emission reduction goals.

Prager Metis LLP’s partner Simon Winters said: “Assessing the environmental impact of each operational sector has taught our team about what it takes to reduce carbon emissions in an effective and sustainable manner.

“Our team is confident that with Net-Zero Now’s assistance, we will accomplish all our goals and share our experiences with others. Our team believes this initiative will inspire other organisations to recognise the growing need for a more sustainable future.”

Net-Zero Now’s business development head David Rothera said: “Accountants have a huge influence on the way we do business in the UK, advising senior leaders and influencing critical business decisions.

“By showing that they take the transition to a more planet-positive future seriously, these firms are leading the way for the entire sector, and our wider economy, to take action.”

More on Net-Zero Accountancy Initiative

The Net-Zero Accountancy Initiative has been developed in collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) and the Association of International Accountants (AIA).

The initiative empowers accountancy firms to measure and reduce their emissions through tailored reduction plans, unlocking multiple business benefits such as cost savings, enhanced client engagement and a motivated workforce.

Accountancy firms act on climate emergency

In addition to the ten firms that have received the ‘On the Road to Net-Zero’ certification, 21 other firms have joined the Net-Zero Accountancy Initiative and are in the process of calculating their GHG emissions.

These 31 firms collectively employ 4,000 people, with ten of them ranking among the top 100 UK accountants.

Net-Zero Now calculates that if all UK accountancy firms embrace the Initiative, the profession could collectively reduce emissions by as much as 300,000 tons of GHG annually over five years.

Earlier this year, eleven of the world’s leading accountancy and finance professional bodies urged the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to boost international policies and frameworks in a bid to help achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including climate action, by 2030.