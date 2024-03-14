Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The UK Government has today (14 March) confirmed that its Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM), which was due to come into effect next month, will be delayed until April 2025 at the earliest. This is because a Statutory Instrument will not be laid to bring in Mechanism targets this year.

Under the CHMM, heating manufacturers will be required to ensure that heat pumps account for an ever-increasing proportion of their sales, starting at 4% in the first year. Non-compliance will bear a fine of £3,000 per unit.

Reports were rife in recent weeks that the Government was being urged to scrap the CHMM altogether by some manufacturers and MPs. Some manufacturers had reportedly hiked their product prices in a bid to shore up cash to pay CHMM fines.

As a result, a great many more businesses and policy experts made vocal calls for the retention of the policy on the grounds of its inclusion in plans to deliver the UK Government’s legally binding climate commitments.

A formal statement on the course of travel with the CHMM came from the Department for Energy Security and Net-Zero (DESNZ) today, less than a week after Energy Efficiency Minister Lord Callanan confirmed in a more subdued way that the policy would not be axed.

DESNZ has additionally tweaked its Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which provides homes switching from a fossil fuel boiler to a heat pump with up to £7,500 of grant funding.

The Scheme’s requirement for homes to have cavity wall insulation and/or loft insulation to qualify for funding has been aced, following a consultation.

DESNZ said in a statement that “properties should still be appropriately insulated so families can heat their homes for less and save money on their bills, [but] removing the mandatory requirement will mean households can spread changes out at a pace that works for them, so families aren’t hit with one large bill”.

DESNZ Secretary Claire Coutinho said the changes are “all part of our wider plan to ensure we cut our emissions and make homes more energy efficient without burdening families with high costs”.

Using this argument in September last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rolled back on targets to remove all gas boilers from homes by 2035, instead setting the target at 80% of homes. He also pushed a requirement to phase out oil boilers from homes back from 2026 to 2035.

Additionally, Sunak scrapped forthcoming increases in energy efficiency standards for rented properties.

The UK Government’s climate advisors have warned that the changes could make the UK’s transition to net-zero heat more risky and expensive in the 2030s and beyond.