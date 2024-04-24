If you are an existing member, login here 

A recent analysis from Carbon Brief has revealed that if Trump wins the November presidential election, the US could emit an additional four billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030 compared to President Joe Biden’s proposed plans.

This surge in emissions, equivalent to the emissions savings from clean technologies deployed worldwide over the past five years, would result in global climate damages exceeding $900bn, according to current US government assessments.

Additionally, a second Trump term would likely result in the US falling short of its Paris Agreement targets, with emissions only projected to decrease by 28% below 2005 levels by 2030, significantly below the 50-52% reduction goal set by the Biden administration. In 2020, Trump officially pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement, marking the nation as the first to do so globally, though Biden swiftly reversed this decision upon taking office.

This prediction stems from the likelihood of Trump dismantling the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which aims to drive clean industrial growth, should he return to office. Trump has previously stated his intention to revoke the agreement if he defeats Biden in the November elections.

In 2022, the Biden administration introduced a $369bn investment in green technology as a component of the IRA, a strategic framework channelling funds into green technology via grants, credits and tax incentives.

This legislation mandates that green technology production and assembly in the US be eligible for tax credits, with the aim of strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity and resilience to supply chain disruptions.

Johnson Control’s vice president and chief sustainability officer Katie McGinty, who previously chaired the White House Council on Environmental Quality, tells edie that the effects of the IRA are only beginning to manifest in the industry sector.

She says: “Two years after the law was passed, now the implementing regulations are all in place and the financial incentives are starting to flow, and so you’re seeing a rapid acceleration of heat pump and renewable energy adoption.”

However, a second Trump term is anticipated to undermine this progress significantly, potentially ushering in a series of policies aimed at expanding oil, coal and gas development, as part of his ‘drill, baby, drill’ pledge.

Fading fortunes of climate denial in America

Research shows that Trump, known for his climate denial stance, holds ‘the strongest’ influence within the climate denial community on social media platforms such as X, where he is followed by conservative media and right-wing activists.

Trump’s rationale for withdrawing from the Paris Agreement centred on perceived unfairness to the US, arguing that it allowed countries like India and China to continue fossil fuel usage while imposing restrictions on American carbon emissions.

According to recent data, the US holds the second-highest position globally in terms of carbon emissions, positioned between China, the top emitter, and India, the third-largest emitter.

While around 15% of Americans maintain skepticism about climate change, a recent CNN poll discovered that almost all Democrats are advocating for the US to cut its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by half by 2030, with 76% of independents and half of Republicans in agreement.

McGinty encapsulates that given the growing acknowledgment of climate change’s significance by both public and private sectors, evidenced by a rise in climate-related hazards, the stance of ‘climate denialism’ from political leaders will likely make them unpopular among the majority.

She says: “The very worst thing in the world is to be ignored, and so it is absolutely clear that nobody is ignoring the topic of climate change or the topic of sustainability.

“The important thing now is to continue to bring forward the evidence of the necessity of action and that action means enhancing the quality of life.”

The urgency for climate action has reached unprecedented levels, with global warming surpassing the 1.5C temperature threshold for the first time in recorded history throughout an entire year.

The impact of a Trump-win on global climate agenda

According to Carbon Brief’s analysis, a victory for Donald Trump in the upcoming US election could have significant implications for global climate goals.

If Trump secures a second term, there is the expectation of either a full or partial repeal of the IRA and rollbacks of Biden’s climate regulations, including those concerning power plants, fossil fuel vehicles and methane emissions.

Carbon Brief’s “Trump” scenario projects that such actions could result in a cumulative increase of 4 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent in US emissions by 2030. Moreover, without further policy changes, this trajectory could continue to rise, potentially reaching alarming levels of 15 billion tonnes by 2040 and 27 billion tonnes by 2050.

These increases would not only endanger US climate targets but also pose a significant threat to global climate objectives.

Carbon Brief wrote: “The corollary of this is that if the US – the world’s second-largest emitter – misses its 2030 target by a wide margin, then it would be likely to end any hope of keeping global warming below 1.5C.”

This week, former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton expressed her concerns on platform X regarding the findings of the Carbon Brief analysis, warning that a victory for Trump would cost the global climate agenda “everything”.

What’s at stake for our climate in this November’s elections? Absolutely everything. https://t.co/mnBjVGTlzR pic.twitter.com/mzpsSrJiPr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 22, 2024

Looking ahead

McGinty emphasises the importance of dispelling the misconception that climate action and economic prosperity are mutually exclusive. She argues that by highlighting the tangible benefits of climate action, such as job creation, capital preservation and gaining a competitive edge, the issue can transcend political disagreements.

She says: “The current state of affairs emphasises, more than I think many people would like, the negative and the decisive.

“We have not only an opportunity but a responsibility to bring the benefits of climate action to spotlight.”

McGinty stresses that in today’s global race for success, nations must embrace sustainability as a core element of their identity and strategy to attract talent, technology and investment.

“The truth is that the way you protect your pockets is by protecting the planet. Don’t be left behind,” she concludes.

As per Forbes, current indications suggest that Biden is leading in early polls ahead of the November elections, surpassing Trump.