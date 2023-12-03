VIDEO: Juliet Davenport on accelerating the global renewable energy revolution

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Davenport is a highly respected figure in the renewables industry in the UK and on the global stage. She is best known for founding renewable energy company Good Energy and serving as its chief executive until 2021.

Speaking to edie’s publisher Luke Nicholls on the sidelines of the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum at COP28 in Dubai, Davenport gave her reaction to a major new international commitment on the energy transition, including a goal to treble global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Spearheaded by the COP28 Presidency, the ‘Global Decarbonisation Accelerator’ has the backing of more than 110 nations but there are some notable absences from the signatory list including China and India.

Davenport said she had heard “very different perspectives” on how this “massive jump” in clean energy generation could become a reality, with practical barriers varying between the Global North and Global South.

She summarised: “We’re going to need to get a lot of things out of the way. Particularly challenging in northern Europe and other developed countries, is going to be existing infrastructure that was built in a different paradigm. The challenges in the emerging countries is going to be the fact that we’re going to have to bring investment into countries that investors don’t like investing in.

“There are some real tensions there.”

For firms headquartered in the UK and other wealthy nations, Davenport’s argued that an in-depth assessment of energy supply chains is “becoming increasingly important”.

Given a reliance on imports from emerging markets, where emissions are growing, she sees UK Plc as having a potentially transformative impact in crowding in investment overseas, with a particular focus on markets that historically have not been attractive to investors.

