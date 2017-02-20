The Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Episode 21 - Getting engaged with sustainability

It's all about engagement this month on edie and for this special episode of the podcast we sit down with the experts to discuss the most effective ways of ensuring your key stakeholders are on-board and engaged with your sustainability strategy.

In this 45-minute episode of the show, edie editor Luke Nicholls broadcasts live from offices in central London to bring you an insightful roundtable discussion with Costa Coffee's CSR programme manager Victoria Moorhouse and the Rainforest Alliance's marketing associate Reena Chadee.

Within the discussion, Moorhouse and Chadee discuss the various benefits of an ongoing partnership between Costa and the Rainforest Alliance as the two organisations look to drive CSR engagement among consumers and employees.

Moorhouse also provides an insight into how the recent coffee cup recycling debate has served to highlight the importance of positive consumer engagement on key sustainability issues; while Chadee explains how the Rainforest Alliance is driving engagament among an increasingly complex landscape of eco-labels, as the organisation approaches its 30th anniversary.

The podcast episode also touches on some of the key themes of two upcoming edie events: the Smarter Sustainability Reporting Conference on 1 March and the Sustainability Communications Conference on 16 May (click the links to find out more).

The month of February has seen edie shift the editorial spotlight to engagement, with a series of exclusive interviews and features drilling down on the most effective ways to bring the people you want on the CSR journey with you. Read all of our engagement-themed content here.

--- SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE ---

(Episode 01 - Live from edie Live)

(Episode 02 - Monkey dating and the 'S' word)

(Episode 03 - Sustainability skills special)

(Episode 04 - Plan A progress and carbon-neutral beer)

(Episode 05 - IN or OUT of the European Union?)

(Episode 06 - Supply chain challenges and Shell's Eco-marathon)

(Episode 07 - How to win the war on waste coffee cups)

(Epidode 08 - Sustainability without the fluff)

(Episode 09 - Doddle deliveries and zero-waste restaurants)

(Episode 10 - Back to CSR school)

(Episode 11 - (Parts 1&2) - Circular economy dreams and responsible retail)

(Episode 12 - From green apprentice to sustainability leader)

(Episode 13 - Britain's great green policy progressives)

(Episode 14 - The past, present and future of green buildings)

(Episode 15 - Fresh from Marrakesh)

(Episode 16 - Sharing cars and driving green innovation)

(Episode 17 - A New Year's Revolution for the green economy)

(Episode 18 - Raising a glass to our sustainability leaders)

(Episode 19 - Inside The Body Shop's innovation lab)

(Episode 20 - A day in the life of sustainability leaders)

Make sure you don't miss the next episode of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast: subscribe on iTunes here and bookmark this page, where a new episode should appear every Friday. Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Email us at podcast@fav-house.com.

Luke Nicholls