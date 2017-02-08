The Sustainable Business Covered podcast: Episode 20 - A day in the life of a sustainability leader

Join edie's senior reporter Matt Mace for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of our flagship Sustainability Leaders Forum and Awards, including an array of inspiring and insightful discussions with expert speakers and award-winners.

By day, the edie team were at the Sustainability Leaders Forum, which saw hundreds of sustainability professionals congregate at the Business Design Centre in Islington for two days of insightful and inspirational content, delivered by an array of industry experts.

And by night, we flocked to the the London Hilton on Park Lane for the Sustainability Leaders Awards, which celebrated excellence from across the green economy.

In this 45-minute episode, Matt provides a fascinating insight into how the two days unfolded; catching up with an array of sustainability experts from the likes of Adnams, BMW, Statoil and the Co-operative Bank at the Forum, and capturing the celebratory atmosphere of the Awards.

edie readers can listen to this podcast for free, with no fees or registration required. The podcast will be relevant for sustainability professionals, energy managers, resource efficiency experts and anyone else who has an interest in sustainable business and climate change.

(Episode 01 - Live from edie Live)

(Episode 02 - Monkey dating and the 'S' word)

(Episode 03 - Sustainability skills special)

(Episode 04 - Plan A progress and carbon-neutral beer)

(Episode 05 - IN or OUT of the European Union?)

(Episode 06 - Supply chain challenges and Shell's Eco-marathon)

(Episode 07 - How to win the war on waste coffee cups)

(Episode 08 - Sustainability without the fluff)

(Episode 09 - Doddle deliveries and zero-waste restaurants)

(Episode 10 - Back to CSR school)

(Episode 11 - (Parts 1&2) - Circular economy dreams and responsible retail)

(Episode 12 - From green apprentice to sustainability leader)

(Episode 13 - Britain's great green policy progressives)

(Episode 14 - The past, present and future of green buildings)

(Episode 15 - Fresh from Marrakesh)

(Episode 16 - Sharing cars and driving green innovation)

(Episode 17 - A New Year's Revolution for the green economy)

(Episode 18 - Raising a glass to our sustainability leaders)

(Episode 19 - Inside The Body Shop's innovation lab)

Make sure you don't miss the next episode of the Sustainable Business Covered podcast: subscribe on iTunes here and bookmark this page, where a new episode should appear every Friday.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Email us at podcast@fav-house.com.

Matt Mace & Luke Nicholls