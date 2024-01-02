Aldi sets new food waste target after reaching previous goal eight years early

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The supermarket unveiled the new target in its annual sustainability report, published last week. Aldi confirmed that a 57% reduction in food waste, relative to a 2017 baseline has already been achieved.

The new 90% reduction, still set for 2030, will build on the company’s Courtauld 2030 and UN SDG Champions 12.3 commitments, which had seen the retailer target a 20% reduction by 2025, before halving food waste by 2030.

Aldi’s national sustainability director Liz Fox said: “We’re dedicated to taking steps that positively impact the environment and we know one area where we can have a big impact is food waste. This has never been more important – not only for the planet, but in helping people get access to food that’s both high-quality and affordable.

“We’re proud of the progress we’re making, which we’re pleased to share in our first sustainability report, and that’s why we’re looking to push ourselves even further. As we continue to expand our footprint and broaden our customer base, we want to continue to do so in a sustainable and responsible way.”

Aldi has introduced an array of measures to cut food waste across the value chain. For cases where food waste cannot be avoided before the point of sale, Aldi is working with food distribution companies like Company Shop Group to redistribute food where any waste does occur. The supermarket also announced its partnership with the world’s largest surplus food platform Too Good To Go in 2023.

Via its charity partner Neighbourly, Aldi has donated 40 million surplus meals since 2019.

Mandatory reporting delay

Businesses such as supermarkets and restaurants were expected to mandatorily report on food waste in the UK.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) first floated such a mandate in the Resources and Waste Strategy in 2018.

Several key policy changes included in the Strategy were delayed during Covid-19 and, and back in July last year, Defra confirmed that it would shelve the implementation of compulsory food waste disclosures for businesses including supermarkets and restaurant chains.

The Department said that the mandate will come into force at the end of 2026 at the earliest.

In November 2023, campaign group Feedback filed for a judicial review of the UK Government’s decision not to implement mandatory food waste reporting.