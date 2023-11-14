Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

EG Group has not yet revealed the level of investment associated with the deal, nor stated how many of its locations are set to be fitted with the chargers, which will be branded as ‘evpoint’.

However, it has stated an overarching ambition to roll out more than 20,000 of these chargers across around 3,600 of its locations in Europe “over time”. EG Group currently hosts around 600 EV chargers.

The new Tesla chargers will be accessible to drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) regardless of brand. Customers will not need a specific app or card to pay, with EG Group promising a simple and automated payment process.

EG Group is aiming to have the first tranche of Tesla chargers installed before the end of the year.

Tesla rarely sells Supercharger hardware to third parties and, before last month, had never done so on a large scale. The automaker last month struck a deal to provide BP in the US with $100m worth of its equipment as the petrol forecourt operator grows its ‘BP Pulse’ network of EV chargers.

EG Group founder and co-chief executive Zuber Issa said: “Since installing our first EV charger back in 2012, we have continued to invest in the technology. This deal will accelerate the delivery of vital charging infrastructure for motorists to help power the transition to net-zero.”

The UK Government is aiming for the nation to host 300,000 public charging points by 2030.

At present, around 50,000 EV charging points are open to the public, and this number is set to exceed 100,000 by August 2025.

EG Group committed to reaching net-zero globally by 2050 in October 2022 in its first ever ESG report. The firm has indicated that it does not intend to switch from vehicle fuel to EV charging only, instead setting out plans to scale the use of alternative fuels as well as growing its EV charger stock.

