The programme has been launched in partnership with venture creator Deep Science Ventures (DSV) and will see the two organisations supporting professionals capable of developing and successfully scaling new solutions to alleviate water stress.

This venture is the latest undertaking by CCEP Ventures, the bottler’s innovation arm dedicated to propelling sustainability progress.

The successful candidates will join the venture creation programme in the role of Founder in Residence.

They will work closely with the DSV and CCEP Ventures team for the establishment of a new company. Upon the incorporation of the new venture with pre-seed investment, co-founders will possess a majority stake in the business.

CCEP Ventures’ head Craig Twyford said: “With climate change exacerbating water scarcity in many parts of the world, we have a responsibility to think innovatively about how we respond to this issue.

“The launch of this project reflects our ongoing commitment to water stewardship, and our ambition to build a more water secure world, both for our business, our industry, and the communities we work alongside.”

Currently, one-quarter of the global population, residing in 25 countries, experience extremely high water-stressed conditions every year.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the global freshwater demand is anticipated to outstrip supply by 40% by the end of this decade.

Last year, the World Resources Institute warned that a failure to implement better water management policies could expose 31% of global GDP ($70trn) to high water stress by 2050.

The new DSV and CCEP programme seeks to address these challenges by creating innovative solutions strategically positioned for scalability, aiming to enhance resilience in the global supply of industrial fresh water.

It is aligned with CCEP’s ‘This is Forward’ strategy, which includes a commitment to replenish 100% of the water used in its beverages each year.

Projects in the pipeline

In addition to the venture creation programme, more than 20 water replenishment projects are underway across Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

These projects, conducted in collaboration with the Coca-Cola Company, local NGOs, and community groups, aim to mitigate water risks near CCEP’s operations and in local communities.

The initiative will also enhance ongoing water stewardship endeavours at CCEP, where specific water-use targets have been established for each manufacturing site, with a €1.6m investment in water efficiency technology and processes in 2022.