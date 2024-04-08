Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The ‘Destination 2030: Plotting a course to a sustainable built environment’ report was recently published by edie in partnership with Mitsubishi Electric.

It offers a timely reminder of the challenges that the built environment currently faces, targets that need to be reached over the next five and half years and the new transformational solutions that are required to support the holistic transition to a sustainable future. All aspects of environmental sustainability are covered, from the net-zero transition to nature-based solutions, energy efficiency, reducing waste and social justice.

This report, developed in partnership with Mitsubishi Electric, looks at the sector-wide transformation in regards to net-zero, the circular economy and the Just Transition, exploring the innovations, case studies and business models that can be utilised to make targets set for 2030 a reality.

Features of the report include:

Real-world case studies from businesses including Landsec, Whitbread and The Gym Group

Updates on key UN-led industry initiatives

Details on the best industry frameworks and standards to adopt

An exclusive viewpoint from Dan Smith, sustainability & construction manager at Mitsubishi Electric

Destination 2030 series

The report is the first in a brand new series of reports from edie called ‘Destination 2030’.Over the past few years, edie’s annual series of sector-specific insight reports explored the unique (and common) challenges and priorities of the UK’s biggest industries when it comes to sustainability and climate action.

But as the window to act closes, incremental change is no longer adequate in responding to escalating climate breakdown, an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the urgent need to shift to closed-loop systems that protect the planet.

All major UK sectors will be covered by this new report series, including manufacturing, retail, the public sector, transport and utilities and more.