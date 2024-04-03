Destination 2030: edie launches new sector-by-sector report series on sustainable transformation

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Over the past few years, edie’s annual series of sector-specific insight reports explored the unique (and common) challenges and priorities of the UK’s biggest industries when it comes to sustainability and climate action.

But as the window to act closes, incremental change is no longer adequate in responding to escalating climate breakdown, an ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the urgent need to shift to closed-loop systems that protect the planet.

It is clear that the business of 2030 will need to look very different from today and each sector will undergo unique transformations. edie’s new Destination 2030 series, offers a timely reminder of the challenges that key sectors currently face.

The new series has kicked off with an in-depth exploration of the drivers and solutions required to meet critical targets in the built environment sector. From net-zero transitions to closed-loop solutions and how organisations can consider societal needs as part of the Just Transition, this new report examines the key changes that will shape the sector up to 2030 and beyond.

—–CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE DESTINATION 2030: BUILT ENVIRONMENT REPORT—-

We are less than six years away from 2030, the year in which the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals will need to be achieved and a milestone year that many corporates have set short-term, or even end dates for their own net-zero ambitions.

This report offers a timely reminder of the challenges that the built environment currently faces, targets that need to be reached over the next five and half years and the new transformational solutions that are required to support in order to transition to a just, low-carbon future.

This report, developed in partnership with Mitsubishi Electric, looks at sector-wide transformation in regards to net-zero, the circular economy and the Just Transition, exploring the innovations, case studies and business models that can be utilised to make targets set for 2030 a reality.

The report also features an industry viewpoint from Mitsubishi Electric as well as an array of case studies showcasing the leading projects and initiatives that are harnessing innovation to deliver a sustainable future in the sector. The initiatives are based on edie’s new case study content.

All major UK sectors will be covered by this new report series, including manufacturing, retail, the public sector, transport and utilities and more.