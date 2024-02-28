Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

During the European leg of the Formula 1 season last year, biofuel-powered trucks were introduced, with DHL and Formula 1 opting for hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as the fuel of choice.

Building on the success of this initiative, the number of biofuel-powered trucks in DHL’s European fleet has more than doubled to 37 trucks for the current season. DHL reports that these trucks achieve an 83% reduction in carbon emissions compared to their diesel-driven counterparts.

The trucks will transport up to 1,400 tons of high-value freight to each race, including race cars, tires, spare parts, fuel, broadcast equipment and marketing assets.

The 2024 season, starting in Bahrain tomorrow (29 February), will span 21 countries and five continents. Additionally, Formula 1 will return to China for the first time since the pandemic.

DHL Group’s global head of brand marketing Arjan Sissing said: “In addition to renewing our partnership, we are proud to be the sport’s longest-standing global partner, marking DHL’s 20th anniversary as the Official Logistics Partner of Formula 1, delivering the race between the races.

“Both companies share a strong commitment to sustainability goals and a common vision to make the sport greener and more efficient.”

Formula 1 has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, encompassing emissions from both on-track activities of its cars and the broader operations of the series.

Emissions from logistics

Formula 1’s logistical emissions constitute approximately 45% of its total footprint, whereas event operations and fuel usage by the 10 teams combined represent about 8%.

Powering the race cars contributes less than 1% to the overall footprint. To address emissions from logistics, DHL trucks have been equipped with digital technologies aimed at enhancing route efficiency.

The DHL Motorsports logistics team consists of 100 specialists, with potentially half of them operating on-site.

For certain European races on the Formula 1 calendar, a new DHL motorhome will debut as the primary headquarters for teams. This eco-friendly motorhome, featuring solar panels, charging points and recycling facilities, will be transported using a biofuel-powered truck.

DHL Global Forwarding’s head of global motorsports logistics Paul Fowler said: “In addition to the increased number of trucks running on biofuel and upcoming sustainable initiatives, it is also great to see our team prioritise eco-conscious travel, exemplified by the introduction of the new DHL motorhome.”

Beyond the racetrack, DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero logistics-related carbon emissions by 2050, investing up to €7bn by 2030 in sustainable fuels, fleet electrification and carbon-neutral buildings.