Taking place at the state-of-the-art 133 Houndsditch in London on 20-21 March 2024, edie 24 will combine three themed stages with an array of workshops, facilitated networking and one-to-one advisory features – all playing into the theme of ‘accelerate the transformation’.

The event builds on the success of edie 23, which was named Event of the Year at the Conference & Events Awards after 92% of businesses reported a direct, positive impact on their sustainability and net-zero strategy as a result of attending.

“This year’s IPCC reports concluded that it’s now or never for corporate climate action,” said edie’s Publisher Luke Nicholls. “Every business must be part of the solution, and every job must be a climate job.

“We’re all feeling the immense pressure to act on sustainability, so our edie 24 content programme has been co-created with business leaders to provide clear, actionable outputs and to spark new collaborations which will make a real difference across all aspects of sustainability and net-zero.”

Speakers and stages

Held over two floors, edie 24 will offer up two full days of keynotes, panels, best-practice case studies and audience-led discussions across three themed stages – Strategy, Net-Zero and Action.

Speakers confirmed so far include:

Chris Stark, chief executive of the Climate Change Committee (CCC)

Claire O’Neill, chair of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Adam Elman, head of sustainability at Google

Nadia Attar-Bashi, sustainability lead and vice-president for R&D at PepsiCo Europe

Shaunagh Duncan, head of sustainability at Oatly

Sessions taking place across all three stages include a keynote speech from Chris Stark; an audience-led Q&A on becoming a purpose-led business; a 45-minute masterclass on shaping your sustainability disclosures and two breakfast sessions in which you can meet edie’s own editorial team.

We will also be hosting our hugely popular mess-up night, where sustainability professionals will have the chance to share stories of when things didn’t quite go to plan, and how these learnings have helped them to move forward with more impactful projects.Chatham House rules will apply during this session only.

View the full edie 24 agenda and stage-by-stage content here.

Mission Statement and features

This content will be delivered alongside an array of immersive event features and benefits, including a Mental Health & Wellbeing Zone, green policy and sustainability reporting advisory hubs, and a series of “Sustainability Uncovered Live” sofa discussions, bringing edie’s hugely popular podcast to life.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to solve business-critical sustainability challenges with peers in a choice of eight co-creative workshops, and take part in more than six hours of open networking – including a facilitated speed networking area.

With all of this content, the edie team will continue to hold ourselves, our industry partners, our speakers and our delegates accountable through an industry-leading Mission Statement. The Statement includes clear commitments to speaker diversity and inclusivity, a strict no-greenwashing policy, and a clear focus on delivering action-focused content that drives genuine change.

Who attends

With the concept of sustainability continuing to evolve beyond a single job function, edie 24 has been designed to appeal to a much wider set of professionals working across the green economy.

As such, more than 700 business leaders, board-level executives, sustainability, ESG and net-zero decision-makers, finance, communications and procurement experts, NGOs, academia, consultants, tech providers, entrepreneurs and more are expected to attend the event next March.

Secure your place at edie 24

edie 24 will take place at the 133 Houndsditch conference venue in central London on 20-21 March 2024. Tickets for the event are available now on an individual, group and sharing basis, with a discounted Early Bird sale running until Friday 1 December 2023.

Places for edie’s flagship event of the year are limited and it is expected to sell out. edie users are therefore encouraged to book early to secure their place. Find out more about the event here and secure your place here.

