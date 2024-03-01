edie kicks off a month of exclusive content dedicated to sustainable business leadership

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Our ever-popular Business Leadership Month returns for 2024! It’s our biggest month of the year, centred around the edie Awards presentation ceremony on 6 March and flagship edie 24 conference on 20-21 March.

Between and beyond these events, we will be bringing readers an array of multimedia content focused on the thought leaders and changemakers in the world of corporate sustainability.

The month has started today (Friday 1 March) with an exclusive new op-ed from the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership’s chief executive Lindsay Hooper, who makes a rallying call for bold political leadership in this mega-election year.

We have more leaders’ op-eds lined up for the remainder of the month, alongside features, interviews, podcasts, downloadable resources, online events and our biggest face-to-face events of the year. Read on for a full run-down of what to expect.

Online event: The Sustainable Business Leadership Sessions

On Tuesday 5 March, the edie team is hosting three back-to-back live webinar sessions designed to help sustainability professionals shift gear and transform their organisations into corporate leaders. These sessions are free to attend.

The afternoon will cover three key topics, ranging from top-line strategy development for purpose-led, resilient businesses; to equipping staff with green skills; to collecting sustainability data and verifying climate targets.

We’re delighted to have guest speakers on-board from organisations including LinkedIn, ClimateVoice, the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Click here for a full agenda and to register.

edie Awards Ceremony

The edie Awards recognise and reward the incredible people, projects and partnerships that are transforming business, for good.

This year’s Awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony in London on the evening of Wednesday 6 March. We hope to see all of our shortlisted entrants at the ceremony! Ticketing information can be found here.

In the meantime, a brochure detailing the shortlisted entries can be found here.

Face-to-face event: edie 24

edie 24 is the brand’s largest face-to-face event of the year and will convene hundreds of sustainability and energy leaders in Houndsditch, central London, on 20-21 March 2024 for two monumental days of keynote speeches, panel debates, unparallelled networking opportunities, interactive workshops and more.

We are delighted to welcome more than 100 speakers including:

Chris Packham, renowned naturalist and presenter

Chris Skidmore, author of the Net-Zero Review

Claire O’Neill, chair of the WBCSD and former UK Minister for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Tickets for the event are available now on an individual, group and sharing basis, with a full price list available here.

With places limited, edie users are encouraged to book edie 24 tickets now. You can secure your place here.

Interviews, features and opinion pieces

Throughout the month, the edie editorial team will be speaking to a star-studded array of sustainability experts, from the NGOs and activists driving change, to the in-house sustainability professionals igniting change across key businesses.

From deep dives with companies that have already set action plans to reach net-zero, to thought leadership pieces from the activists demanding change, edie will have a weekly selection of exclusive content to read, watch and listen to.

Expect reflections on COP28, tips for policy advocacy in an election year, advice on approaching the tidal wave of incoming sustainability disclosure requirements and much more.