Produced in partnership with Red Sea Global this guide answers all of the questions businesses might have concerning biodiversity – a topic that is rising in prominence as the interrelations between climate and nature continue to be explored at a global level.

As well as explaining the jargon and analysing the links between biodiversity, net-zero and COP28, the new guide features in-depth case studies that provide tangible evidence of how biodiversity can be improved.

The restoration of ancient woodland represents a key catalyst in global efforts to enhance biodiversity and enable the transition to net-zero carbon emissions. Guide sponsor the Red Sea Global provides insight on how corporates can start to incorporate nature into their planning and strategy.

Red Sea Global’s chief executive John Pagano provides an exclusive new viewpoint in the report, advocating for urgent corporate action to tackle the nature crisis. He writes: “By prioritising biodiversity, companies can develop new models, enhance offerings, and achieve economic efficiencies, thereby harmonising economic progress with ecological care… Imagine a future where every business initiative contributes to a net positive environmental impact.”