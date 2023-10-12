edie launches new guide to heat decarbonisation

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Decarbonising heat will be play a crucial role in the UK’s transition to net-zero and, indeed, global efforts to deliver the Paris Agreement. The decarbonisation of heat will lead to lower-carbon homes, commercial buildings and industry.

Net-zero carbon heating is the process of producing heat with no net impact on the climate from greenhouse gas emissions. This is achieved by reducing value chain emissions, in line with 1.5C pathways, and by balancing the impact of any remaining emissions with carbon offsets or by using carbon capture and storage.

But there are many considerations and challenges businesses will need to observe and overcome to implement changes and systems that help them reduce emissions from heating.

So, what is net-zero carbon heating? Why is net-zero carbon heating important? What are the different forms of net-zero carbon heating? What are the business benefits of net-zero carbon heating?

This report includes an exclusive viewpoint from Centria Business Solutions’ Principal Business Development Manager for Heat and Mechanical Energy Solutions, Aaron Parker.

Parker writes: “There has been little progress in decarbonising heat, which is the UK’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions and critical to achieving net-zero. That is why it is so important to find sustainable new ways of heating your business.