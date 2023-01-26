edie publishes new, free-to-download Sustainability Communications and Disclosure Handbook

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The handbook is free to download* and has been published as part of edie’s Engagement Week 2023 (23 – 27 January) – a week of exclusive articles, interviews, reports and events all dedicated to the theme of sustainability communications and combatting greenwash.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE HANDBOOK

Businesses are under increasing pressure to provide more information on their environmental credentials – whether to digital native consumers who want to spend their money with purpose-led brands, or increasingly ESG-minded investors, or simply to comply with new legislation.

And, as more standards, frameworks and certification options emerge for businesses, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest developments and then translate the science, data and trends into easy-to-understand and actionable soundbites and messages.

With this in mind, edie created this handbook, which is sponsored by UL.

It explores how businesses of all sizes and sectors can be clearer in their sustainability-related marketing, engagement and communications, outlining how they can better use sustainability-related language in a manner that engages key stakeholders. This will help them build trust, gain credibility, increase transparency and leverage behaviour change.

It concludes with an exclusive five-step plan for enhancing your ESG data management and reporting from UL Solutions’ enterprise sustainability software solutions manager Claire Forsyth.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE HANDBOOK

* You will need to provide either an email address and/or phone number to access this report for free. Otherwise, a copy can be purchased for £50.

edie’s Engagement Week 2023

Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, Engagement Week 2023 (23 – 27 January) is our themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to supporting sustainability, energy and CSR professionals in getting to grips with the everchanging sustainability reporting landscape and drive stakeholder engagement through captivating communications.

This year’s ENGAGEMENT WEEK has a specific focus on combatting greenwash. The discussions held and articles published are timely given that research has shown that one in every five cases of corporate risk incidents linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues stems from greenwashing and misleading communications.

We have been publishing an array of insightful interviews, best-practice blogs from sustainability professionals and bespoke reports. Click here to recap on everything that has formed part of engagement week so far.