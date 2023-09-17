Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Sustainable Development Goals Week 2022 (18 – 22 September) is edie’s themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to informing and inspiring businesses to accelerate action on the UN’s Global Goals. Scroll down to view the latest SDG content.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – which define our global priorities and aspirations for 2030 – represent a crucial opportunity to end extreme poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and protect our planet. Achieving the Goals requires an unprecedented effort across all aspects of society – and business sits at the heart of it.

But with less than seven years left to deliver on the ambition of the SDGs, it’s clear that business must step up if we’re to have the positive impact on society which the Goals ultimately exist to drive.

edie’s SDG Week is about driving the transformational action needed to achieve the Goals. Hosted during the UN’s official Global Goals Week and tying in with Climate Week NYC, edie’s Focus Week will provide need-to-know industry updates, thought leadership discussions and practical insights which empower businesses to transform our world through the SDG framework.

Sustainability Uncovered Podcast

For SDG Week the edie team are re-united for a two-part special episode focused on accelerating corporate progress towards the Global Goals. First up: interviews with SailGP and the Research Institute for Disabled Consumers, along with a game of ‘SDG Wheel of Fortune’.

Click here to listen to the first podcast episode.

Online Inspiration Sessions

The main event is an afternoon of free-to-attend interactive webinars, the Sustainable Development Action Sessions. Tune in on Thursday 21 September 2023 to hear from experts at organisations including the UN Global Compact, Velux Group and SailGP. Click here for a full agenda and to register.

This online event will see a selection of business leaders and sustainable development experts share their learnings and discuss some of the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to accelerating momentum to achieve the SDGs by 2030, both in the UK and globally. The sessions will also exclusively reveal the findings of edie’s recent SDG Survey of business and sustainability leaders.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions on the day.

Business Blueprint report

edie will publish an exclusive and in-depth report examining how corporates can better align with the Global Goals, including key policy temperature checks, actionable steps and an exploration on how to deliver the Just Transition.

Interviews and op-eds

Be sure to keep an eye on the edie homepage for a plethora of exclusive interviews, features and op-eds, featuring high-level insight from the likes of Global Compact, Unilever, Lucozade Suntory and more.