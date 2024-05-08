Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

ExCeL London is working with its long-term catering provider Levy and food sustainability data firm Foodsteps to calculate and communicate emissions data relating to each dish.

Detailed data on the lifecycle footprint of produce and other ingredients will be provided to the venue and to Levy. This information will be used to assist the design of lower-carbon recipes – something which Levy’s parent company, Compass Group UK & Ireland, has been working on for some time as part of its drive to become a net-zero business by 2030.

“Focusing on better data so our chefs and operational teams are informed, empowered, and recognised for the positive impact they can have in every single service, is what we’re trying to achieve together with Foodsteps,” said Levy’s business director and net-zero lead Kevin Watson.

A simplified carbon labelling system will be used to communicate the overall footprint of dishes to visitors and customers. Foodsteps will grade the footprint of each dish using colour coding and a grade from ‘A’, very low carbon, to ‘E’, very high carbon.

ExCel London welcomes four million visitors each year. It intends to help them to make more informed decisions on their food choices.

The venue’s sustainability manager Natalie Sykes said: “With food and drink a key element of the event industry, we want to do all we can to better inform our visitors and event organisers, and to reduce our overall emissions wherever we can. Foodsteps will make it easy to do that and complements our other measures which include reducing red meat on menus, and all desserts being dairy-free.”

ExCel London has been certified as carbon neutral under the PAS 2060 accreditation since 2022. It has made changes such as switching to 100% renewable electricity and bringing food waste below 1%, and is now working to further reduce emissions through to 2030 to reduce its reliance on offsetting.

Dishing up the data

In a recent survey conducted by Oatly, 62% of 2,000 British adults expressed support for a policy that mandates carbon labelling on food and beverage items.

Additionally, 55% believe that companies should be obligated to disclose this information, while 59% of respondents indicated that they would either reduce or completely stop consuming products with high carbon footprints if they were provided with accurate emissions data.

In response to Chris Skidmore’s Independent Review of the Net-Zero Strategy, the UK Government committed to exploring eco-labelling for the embodied emissions of industrial products and is currently consulting on how labelling could support demand for low carbon products. The Government is also working the Food Data Transparency Partnership to develop similar metrics for food labelling.

Several UK-based firms have added carbon labelling voluntarily including Oatly, Upfield and, recently, Sysco GB.