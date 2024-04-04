Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Formula E, the motorsport championship for electric cars, has committed to achieving a 45% reduction in emissions by 2030 compared to its 2019 baseline.

Aggreko, being the official provider for Formula E, will use renewable energy sources such as biofuel generators, solar arrays and advanced battery technology to power Formula E events.

Formula E’s chief revenue officer Tiziana di Gioia said: “Aggreko is a trusted supplier and expert in forward-thinking and sustainable temporary energy solutions, so we’re thrilled to have it on board as an official provider of the championship.

“It is vital to us in not just having the correct power to deliver our unique events, but done so in the most sustainable methods possible; something that Aggreko is a true leader and pioneer in.”

Aggreko will also provide six 300 kilo volt-amperes (kVA) batteries to charge Formula E cars and various battery sizes to power the entire circuit at race locations.

Each battery, capable of simultaneously charging four race cars will be supported by Aggreko’s Stage V hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) powered generators. These generators emit 90% less carbon emissions, reducing emissions, nitrogen, sulphates and overall HVO consumption compared to diesel.

Additionally, selected tracks will use trackside solar arrays to supplement battery power.

Given that the majority of the 16 international races take place on temporarily built street circuits, the transient character of Aggreko’s solutions makes the deployment of sustainable technology more efficient during race weekends, according to Formula E.

Aggreko has created tailor-made plans for each race location to power Formula E cars, hospitality areas, fan villages and energy points across the track sustainably and efficiently.

Aggreko Event Services’ head of sales David de Behr: “Sustainability is at the heart of all what we do in Aggreko, making it the perfect fit for the world’s most sustainable motorsport series.

“Aggreko is aiding Formula E’s energy transition journey, supporting its goal to reduce overall emissions by 45% and maintain its position as the world’s most sustainable sport, in line with our passion to deliver temporary clean energy solutions to the events industry.”