Lucy Siegle named as host for edie’s Net-Zero Awards

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Siegle, who has held roles as a columnist on ethical living for the Observer and as a reporter for the One Show, has worked with edie previously, including providing keynote speeches at the brand’s flagship events, as well as acting as the host for the 2023 edie Awards.

Brought to you by the team behind the world’s largest and most prestigious sustainability awards scheme, the brand-new edie Net-Zero Awards have been created to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy.

The Net-Zero Awards have been launched as a sister scheme to the long-running edie Awards in response to the surge of innovation and corporate action to accelerate the net-zero transition. The Awards are hosted during edie’s flagship Net-Zero November campaign of digital content and live events. The Net-Zero Awards take place on the evening of 15 November at 30 Euston Square, London.

edie unveiled the shortlist of finalists for the Net-Zero Awards in September. Click here to see the full list.

For those on the shortlist, or anyone seeking an evening of celebration to connect with the leaders in the net-zero space, there is still time to secure your ticket.

—CLICK HERE TO SECURE YOUR TICKET TO THE NET-ZERO AWARDS—

Siegle is an authority on the environmental and social footprint of the global fashion industry through her book To Die For: Is Fashion Wearing out the World and as producer of Netflix documentary The True Cost. Over 14 years, Siegle honed her expertise as the Observer and Guardian’s ‘eco agony aunt’. She has become well-known on British TV for bringing the problem of single use plastic to widespread attention, resulting in her latest book, titled Turning the Tide on Plastic.